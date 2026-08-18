Mar-Jac Poultry Georgia Facilities Has Reached 4 Million Man-Hours Without a Lost-Time Accident

Historic safety milestone reflects extraordinary commitment from Mar-Jac employees across the Georgia operations

GAINESVILLE, Ga., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mar-Jac Poultry is celebrating an extraordinary achievement at its Georgia facilities: 4 million man-hours worked without a lost-time accident.

In an industry where demanding work, complex equipment and fast-paced production make workplace safety a daily challenge, reaching 4 million hours without a lost-time accident represents something far greater than a number. It represents millions of hours of decisions made correctly, hazards identified and addressed, teammates looking out for one another, and employees making safety part of every shift.

Four million hours. One team. One commitment: Everyone goes home safely.

"This is an incredible accomplishment, and it belongs to every member of the Mar-Jac family," said Nathan Mathis, Human Resources Director at Mar-Jac Poultry. "Four million hours without a lost-time accident doesn't happen because of one program, one department or one person. It happens because people choose safety every day. Our employees are watching out for one another, speaking up when they see a hazard, following safe practices and taking personal responsibility for creating a safer workplace."

The milestone is particularly significant because of the pace at which Mar-Jac's Georgia facilities have reached it.

The company surpassed 1 million man-hours without a lost-time incident in October 2025, followed by 2 million hours in February 2026 and 3 million hours in April 2026. The achievement of 4 million hours marks a continuation of that extraordinary safety performance.

Mar-Jac attributes the achievement to a culture built around employee engagement, proactive hazard prevention, continuous training, accountability and strong leadership. Safety committees, regular audits, open communication and ongoing efforts to identify and correct potential hazards have helped make safety an integral part of the company's operations.

"Our goal has never been to simply reach a number," said Mathis. "The goal is to make sure every person who walks through our doors gets to walk back out safely at the end of the day. The number is meaningful because of what it represents—the people, the teamwork and the commitment behind it."

Reaching 4 million man-hours places the Mar-Jac Georgia operation among a small group of poultry processing facilities that have achieved this level of sustained safety performance. For Mar-Jac, however, the achievement is not about competing for a record. It is about protecting the people who make the company successful.

"Four million hours is a milestone we should be incredibly proud of," said Mathis. "But tomorrow, we start working toward the next million. We will continue to challenge ourselves, continue to improve and continue to do everything we can to make sure our people return home safely to their families every day."

Mar-Jac Poultry congratulates and thanks every employee whose commitment, vigilance and teamwork made this milestone possible.

Four million hours without a lost-time accident. A remarkable number. An even more remarkable team.

About Mar-Jac Poultry

Founded in 1954 in Gainesville, Georgia, Mar-Jac Poultry is a leading poultry producer serving customers throughout the United States and abroad. The company is committed to providing high-quality poultry products while maintaining a strong focus on employee safety, operational excellence, quality and customer service. Mar-Jac operates poultry production facilities across the Southeast.

Media Contact:

Lisa Becker

Mar-Jac Poultry

770-531-5000

[email protected]

SOURCE Mar-Jac Poultry