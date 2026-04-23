Mar-Jac Poultry's Georgia Facilities Reach 3 Million Man-Hours Without a Lost Time Accident

GAINESVILLE, Ga., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mar-Jac Poultry is proud to announce that its Georgia facilities have achieved an extraordinary safety milestone: 3 million man-hours worked without a lost time accident. This accomplishment underscores the company's unwavering commitment to employee safety, operational excellence, and a culture of accountability at every level.

Reaching 3 million man-hours without a lost time incident reflects the dedication of every team member at Mar-Jac. Through consistent adherence to safety protocols, ongoing training programs, and proactive hazard prevention, the Georgia facilities have established themselves as a model for workplace safety in the poultry industry.

"This milestone is a testament to the hard work and vigilance of our entire team," said Nathan Mathis, Human Resources Director at Mar-Jac Poultry. "Safety is not just a priority—it's a core value. Every employee plays a role in ensuring that we all go home safe at the end of the day, and this achievement shows what's possible when that commitment is shared across the organization."

The company attributes this success to a combination of strong leadership, employee engagement, and continuous improvement initiatives. Regular safety audits, open communication channels, and an employee-driven safety committee have helped foster an environment where risks are identified and addressed before incidents occur.

Mar-Jac Poultry remains committed to building on this achievement by further enhancing its safety programs and reinforcing its culture of care. The company continues to invest in training, technology, and best practices to protect its workforce and maintain high operational standards.

About Mar-Jac Poultry

Mar-Jac Poultry is a leading poultry producer dedicated to delivering high-quality products while maintaining a strong commitment to safety, sustainability, and community involvement. With operations across the southeastern United States, the company prides itself on its people-first approach and industry leadership.

Media Contact:

Lisa Becker

770-531-5000

[email protected]

SOURCE Mar-Jac Poultry