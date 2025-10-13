MaraK Shoes Announces October 17, 2025 Grand Opening at Faneuil Hall Marketplace

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MaraK Shoes, a woman-owned, European-inspired footwear brand, today announced it will be holding a Grand Opening of its first standalone store at Faneuil Hall Marketplace on October 17, 2025.

Faneuil Hall Marketplace welcomes MaraK Shoes as the newest participant in its Call for Operators Program, an initiative designed to attract innovative, emerging, and diverse businesses to the iconic marketplace. MaraK Shoes is the final operator selected for the 2025 season, joining a growing lineup of local entrepreneurs and specialty retailers who bring fresh energy and unique offerings to the historic site.

MaraK Shoes is known for its handcrafted European leather footwear and accessories, blending timeless style with everyday comfort. Each piece emphasizes quality, craftsmanship, and minimalist design, offering shoppers a refined collection that reflects artistry and wearability. Founded by Marcia Pereira in her garage, the brand has grown from its humble beginnings to expand its presence throughout the Boston area and beyond.

Pereira said, "We chose to open our store at Faneuil Hall Marketplace because it's one of Boston's most iconic shopping destinations, with a rich history and strong connections to both locals and visitors from around the world. Having our own dedicated storefront at the site is a major milestone for MaraK Shoes, and partnering with Faneuil Hall Marketplace feels like the perfect fit. Their commitment to craftsmanship and timeless style truly reflects our own values."

Faneuil Hall Marketplace said, "We are thrilled to welcome MaraK Shoes to our community. Their dedication to artistry, quality, and thoughtful design is a wonderful addition to our diverse mix of local and international retailers. Through our Call for Operators Program, we're proud to support a woman-owned business that brings something truly unique to our visitors."

MaraK Shoes opened its doors to the public on September 30, 2025 and will hold a Grand Opening celebration on October 17, 2025, featuring exclusive in-store promotions and an opportunity for shoppers to explore the brand's latest collections. Make your steps unforgettable in the old historical city of Boston.

About MaraK Shoes

MaraK Shoes is a Cambridge-based, woman-owned footwear and accessories brand specializing in handcrafted European leather designs. With a focus on comfort, quality, and modern minimalist style, MaraK brings together European artistry and everyday wearability for customers seeking timeless and versatile pieces. For more information, visit www.marakshoes.com.

About Faneuil Hall Marketplace

Faneuil Hall Marketplace, founded in 1742 in downtown Boston, is the vibrant home to the world-famous Quincy Market Colonnade (the largest and oldest food hall in the United States). It is a bustling hub of beloved eateries, shops, and push carts, as well as a key destination for lively street performances, historic tours, family-friendly events, and more. Faneuil Hall Marketplace is committed to its role as a central destination for the benefit of the Boston community – welcoming residents, workers, and visitors from around the world – and is partnering with the City to deliver the next chapter for the iconic site.

Contact

Nina Pellegrini

Faneuil Hall Marketplace

[email protected]

SOURCE Faneuil Hall Marketplace