Marathon Equipment Takes Self-Contained Compactors to a Higher Level with SC2

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ – Marathon Equipment, part of Environmental Solutions Group (ESG) and Dover (NYSE: DOV), is proud to announce the release of the new RJ-250SC2 ™, a state-of-the-art raised cylinder, self-contained compactor designed to simplify maintenance procedures, dramatically reducing the need for maintenance and saving owners a substantial amount of money over the lifespan of their units.

"We are very excited about the SC2 as it addresses head-on the maintenance issues customers have been facing since the creation of the self-contained concept. Instead of the traditional crisscross cylinder head design, we engineered a straight-cylinder design and elevated the cylinders an additional foot," said industry veteran, James Robbins. "This change raises the cylinders out of the liquid waste, making clean out substantially easier. Additionally, as the cylinders are no longer contained behind the packer head and instead are mounted outside of the box in a fabricated sleeve, cylinder access is both safer and easier."

Self-contained compactors are essential to grocery stores, hospitals, big box stores, schools and virtually any other business that deals with large volumes of garbage, especially organic waste. Traditional compactor designs, particularly those in wet waste environments, have an issue with the cylinders that power the packer head, as they often reside in liquid waste. That is only further compounded by a lack of cleaning and/or routine preventative maintenance that is common in the industry. All of those potential shortcomings are alleviated with the design of the new SC2. Further, if a cylinder fails, the technician isn't standing in a wet, cramped environment. Anyone who has worked on a compactor will immediately see the benefit.

About Marathon Equipment Company:

Established in 1968, Marathon Equipment Co. is one of the world's premier manufacturers of compactors and recycling equipment and can be found hard at work every day at major retailers, hospitals, national food wholesalers and retailers – as well as universities and big box building outlets. Known for their durability and maintenance simplicity, Marathon Equipment is the recognized brand of choice, supported by a strong dealer nationwide network across the United States. They are proud to be a leader in customer service and provide world-class training, and after-the-sale support. For more information about Marathon visit marathonequipment.com, the Marathon Facebook page, or follow Marathon on Twitter.

About ESG:

Environmental Solutions Group ("ESG") encompasses industry-leading brands, such as Heil Environmental, 3rd Eye, Soft-Pak, Parts Central, Marathon, Bayne, and The Curotto-Can to create a premier, fully integrated equipment group serving the solid waste and recycling industry. Through extensive voice-of-customer outreach, in-house engineering and manufacturing capabilities, a wide-reaching service network, and proven industry expertise, ESG is focused on solving customer problems through environmentally responsible products and providing world-class support. For more information about ESG, visit doveresg.com, the ESG Facebook page or follow ESG on Twitter.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

