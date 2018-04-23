Marathon Petroleum announces new partnerships with Southwest Airlines®, La Quinta Inns & Suites and the Arbor Day Foundation through Marathon's rewards program

MakeItCount™ members will earn points directly in their choice of Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards®, La Quinta Returns®, Sustain® tree planting program in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, or the My CentsOff™ fuel savings program. The MakeItCount™ program will also support achievement-based rewards, based on member purchase activity at participating Marathon branded stations, in the form of bonus partner points or fuel discounts.

To enroll, consumers may text "Join" to 40244, download the MakeItCount™ app, or go through the MakeItCount™ website (http://www.makeitcount.com), and then simply pick a rewards partner and start earning points. Program members can change their partner choice at any time. To make it as easy as possible, no program cards are needed; members just enter 11+ their registered phone number with every purchase.

"This rewards program and our partnerships create a unique loyalty offering that our customers have been anticipating and brings added value to the Marathon brand," states William D. McCleave, Marathon Brand director. "We believe MakeItCount™ offers consumers an ideal mix of choices, and as a result of the program structure, is differentiated from other major oil brand programs."

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

MPC is the nation's second-largest refiner, with a crude oil refining capacity of approximately 1.9 million barrels per calendar day in its six-refinery system. Marathon brand gasoline is sold through approximately 5,600 independently owned retail outlets across 20 states and the District of Columbia. In addition, Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates the nation's second-largest convenience store chain, with approximately 2,740 convenience stores in 21 states. MPC owns, leases or has ownership interests in approximately 10,800 miles of crude oil and light product pipelines. Through subsidiaries, MPC owns the general partner of MPLX LP, a midstream master limited partnership. Through MPLX, MPC has ownership interests in gathering and processing facilities with approximately 5.9 billion cubic feet per day of gathering capacity, 8.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas processing capacity and 610,000 barrels per day of fractionation capacity. MPC's fully integrated system provides operational flexibility to move crude oil, NGLs, feedstocks and petroleum-related products efficiently through the company's distribution network and midstream service businesses in the Midwest, Northeast, East Coast, Southeast and Gulf Coast regions.

