Marathon Petroleum Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend
News provided byMarathon Petroleum Corporation
Apr 29, 2026, 15:10 ET
FINDLAY, Ohio, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) has declared a dividend of $1.00 per share on common stock. The dividend is payable June 10, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business May 20, 2026.
About Marathon Petroleum Corporation
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream and midstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.
Investor Relations Contacts: (419) 421-2071
Kristina Kazarian, Vice President Finance and Investor Relations
Brian Worthington, Senior Director, Investor Relations
Alyx Teschel, Director, Investor Relations
Media Contact: (419) 421-3577
Jamal Kheiry, Communications Manager
SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation
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