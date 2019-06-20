Marathon Petroleum Corp. Announces Retirement Of Speedway LLC President Anthony R. Kenney, Names Timothy T. Griffith As Successor

FINDLAY, Ohio, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today announced that Anthony R. Kenney, president of MPC subsidiary Speedway LLC, will retire later this year after 43 years of dedicated service to the company. He will become executive vice president supporting the Speedway transition and other strategic projects until his retirement. Timothy T. Griffith, currently MPC's senior vice president and chief financial officer, has been named president of Speedway LLC. Griffith will begin his new role July 1.

Kenney began his career with the company in 1976 after graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Miami University of Ohio. In 1990, he transitioned to Emro Marketing Company, the predecessor of Speedway LLC, and has led the Speedway business since 2005. Under Kenney's leadership, Speedway has expanded from a Midwest-only brand into one of the nation's largest fuel and convenience store chains.

"Tony's expert leadership of Speedway over the past 14 years has grown our retail business into a nationwide network of nearly 4,000 company-owned and -operated stores," said MPC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Gary R. Heminger. "We see tremendous growth potential for Speedway moving forward, thanks to Tony's leadership. His retirement is well-earned, and we wish him and his family the best."

Griffith joined MPC as vice president, Finance and Investor Relations, and treasurer in 2011. He assumed the role of senior vice president and chief financial officer in 2015. "The company will benefit from Tim's leadership at Speedway as we continue to explore new markets and pursue new customers in a competitive and evolving sector," said Heminger.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system with more than 3 million barrels per day of crude oil capacity across 16 refineries. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interests in two midstream companies, MPLX LP and Andeavor Logistics LP, which own and operate gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

