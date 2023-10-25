Marathon Petroleum Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend by 10% and Announces $5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

FINDLAY, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) has declared a dividend of $0.825 per share on common stock, an increase of approximately 10% over its previous dividend of $0.75 per share. The dividend is payable Dec. 11, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Nov. 16, 2023.

Additionally, the board of directors of MPC has approved an additional $5 billion share repurchase authorization. This authorization is in addition to its previous authorization, which had approximately $4.3 billion remaining as of September 30. The authorization has no expiration date.

"Our capital allocation framework remains consistent," said President and Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Hennigan. "We are committed to returning excess capital to shareholders through share repurchases and a growing dividend."

MPC may utilize various methods to effect the repurchases, which could include open market repurchases, negotiated block transactions, accelerated share repurchases, tender offers or open market solicitations for shares, some of which may be effected through Rule 10b5-1 plans. The timing of repurchases will depend upon several factors, including market and business conditions, and repurchases may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

MPC is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company that owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding MPC. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, MPC's expectations, estimates and projections concerning its business and operations, financial priorities, strategic plans and initiatives, capital return plans, and capital expenditure plans. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "commitment," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "may," "objective," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "policy," "position," "potential," "predict," "priority," "project," "prospective," "pursue," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," "would" or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. MPC cautions that these statements are based on management's current knowledge and expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the control of MPC, that could cause actual results or future outcomes to differ materially from the statements made herein. Factors that could cause MPC's actual results or future outcomes to differ materially from those implied in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the adequacy of capital resources and liquidity and timing and amounts of free cash flow necessary to execute our business plans, effect future share repurchases and to maintain or grow our dividend and the factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in MPC's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, and in other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the applicable communication, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable law.

