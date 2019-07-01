Marathon Petroleum Corp. to Announce 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results August 1

FINDLAY, Ohio, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) will host a conference call with analysts on Thursday, August 1, at 9 a.m. EDT to discuss 2019 second-quarter financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and to provide an update on company operations.



Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPC's website at http://www.marathonpetroleum.com and clicking on the "2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results" link. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company's website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, also will be available online.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation's largest refining system with more than 3 million barrels per day of crude oil capacity across 16 refineries. MPC's marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interests in two midstream companies, MPLX LP and Andeavor Logistics LP, which own and operate gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure. More information is available at www.marathonpetroleum.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kristina Kazarian (419) 421-2071

Media Contacts:

Hamish Banks (419) 421-2521

Jamal Kheiry (419) 421-3312

SOURCE Marathon Petroleum Corporation

