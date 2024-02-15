MARATHON TEAMSTERS AUTHORIZE STRIKE AT DETROIT REFINERY

News provided by

Teamsters Local 283

15 Feb, 2024, 14:56 ET

270 Workers Demand Compensation Increases, Improved Schedules

DETROIT, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers represented by Teamsters Local 283 at Marathon Petroleum's Detroit refinery have voted by an overwhelming 95 percent to authorize a strike.

"Though Marathon Petroleum made nearly $10 billion in profit for 2023 on the backs of Teamsters, the company claims to not have enough to pay their workers their fair share," said Steve Hicks, President of Local 283. "If Marathon won't offer the Teamsters whose labor makes them profitable a fair contract, workers are going to withhold their labor. This overwhelming strike authorization should send a clear message to Marathon that Teamsters are committed to getting what they deserve."

The 273 Teamsters at Marathon's Detroit refinery work in a wide variety of classifications, including board operators, field operators, chemists, laboratory technicians, electricians, and mechanics. The most recent contract expired on January 31, 2024.

"We are essential workers that work around the clock to ensure the plant keeps running and keeps making Marathon money," said Jeff Tricoff, a relief operator at Marathon's Detroit refinery. "Marathon has made record profits for the last few years by ramping up production and cutting costs, but we don't want our contract to be a part of their cost cutting efforts. Our role in Marathon's success should be rewarded with a strong union contract that includes competitive wages and fair language to increase work life balance and morale in the plant."

Teamsters Local 283 represents more than 800 workers in a variety of industries in the Detroit region.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 283

Also from this source

MICHIGAN TEAMSTERS RALLY TO SUPPORT DETROIT MEDICAL CENTER WORKERS

MICHIGAN TEAMSTERS RALLY TO SUPPORT DETROIT MEDICAL CENTER WORKERS

On Friday, Detroit Medical Center (DMC) workers rallied outside of Harper University Hospital to demand a fair contract. Teamsters Local 283...
FRIDAY, 10/13: TEAMSTERS AT DETROIT MEDICAL CENTER TO RALLY FOR FAIR CONTRACT

FRIDAY, 10/13: TEAMSTERS AT DETROIT MEDICAL CENTER TO RALLY FOR FAIR CONTRACT

Detroit Medical Center (DMC) lab assistants and customer service representatives with Teamsters Local 283 will rally on October 13 to demand a fair...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Labor & Union

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.