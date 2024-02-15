MARATHON TEAMSTERS AUTHORIZE STRIKE AT DETROIT REFINERY

270 Workers Demand Compensation Increases, Improved Schedules

DETROIT, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers represented by Teamsters Local 283 at Marathon Petroleum's Detroit refinery have voted by an overwhelming 95 percent to authorize a strike.

"Though Marathon Petroleum made nearly $10 billion in profit for 2023 on the backs of Teamsters, the company claims to not have enough to pay their workers their fair share," said Steve Hicks, President of Local 283. "If Marathon won't offer the Teamsters whose labor makes them profitable a fair contract, workers are going to withhold their labor. This overwhelming strike authorization should send a clear message to Marathon that Teamsters are committed to getting what they deserve."

The 273 Teamsters at Marathon's Detroit refinery work in a wide variety of classifications, including board operators, field operators, chemists, laboratory technicians, electricians, and mechanics. The most recent contract expired on January 31, 2024.

"We are essential workers that work around the clock to ensure the plant keeps running and keeps making Marathon money," said Jeff Tricoff, a relief operator at Marathon's Detroit refinery. "Marathon has made record profits for the last few years by ramping up production and cutting costs, but we don't want our contract to be a part of their cost cutting efforts. Our role in Marathon's success should be rewarded with a strong union contract that includes competitive wages and fair language to increase work life balance and morale in the plant."

Teamsters Local 283 represents more than 800 workers in a variety of industries in the Detroit region.

