Marc-André Fleury's Native American Heritage Goaltender Mask Brings in $35,100 at Auction

News provided by

Treasure Island Resort & Casino

01 Dec, 2023, 11:52 ET

Proceeds to Benefit the American Indian Family Center and the Minnesota Wild Foundation

WELCH, Minn., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A one-of-a-kind Dakota-inspired mask designed by Dakota artist and Prairie Island Indian Community member Cole Redhorse Taylor and worn by Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-André Fleury has raised $35,100 at auction.

Fleury, affectionately known as "Flower," wore the mask during warmups before the Wild celebrated "Native American Heritage Night" at home against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, November 24. Fleury's wife, Veronique, is of Abenaki and Mi'kmac heritage.

Marc-André Fleury's Native American Heritage Goaltender Mask Brings in $35,100 at Auction ©2023 MN Wild/photo by Bruce Kluckhohn
Fleury and the Wild worked with Redhorse Taylor to create the mask, which features images of water lilies and wild rice. Redhorse Taylor is a prominent Minnesota artist whose work has been displayed at the Minneapolis Institute of Art and elsewhere.

"For the mask, since flowers have a traditional significance in our aesthetics and material culture, I used a floral design," said Redhorse Taylor. "Afterwards, I learned Marc-André's nickname is 'Flower,' which I think made it the perfect symbol for him to wear. As a community, we are so thankful he wore the mask and that it brought so much attention to our Native people and the adversities we face in this country."

In addition to the mask, specially designed Native American Heritage jerseys and a custom, hand-beaded Minnesota Wild necklace made by Taylor were up for bid. In total, the auction raised $66,605in support of the Minnesota Wild Foundation and the American Indian Family Center, a St. Paul nonprofit providing mental health, recovery, employment, housing, family and youth services to Minnesota's Indigenous people.

To thank Fleury for wearing the mask, the Prairie Island Indian Community also announced they will make a donation matching the amount raised from the mask to a charity of the Fleurys' choice.

"We are so thankful to Mr. Fleury for wearing this beautiful mask designed by Cole in celebration of Indigenous people," said Prairie Island Indian Community Tribal Council President Johnny Johnson. "As a symbol of our appreciation, it is only right that we gave back in support of a charity that is near and dear to Marc and Veronique's hearts. The Prairie Island Indian Community and Treasure Island Resort & Casino have partnered with the Minnesota Wild on community giving initiatives for many years, and we're proud to see that relationship is still growing." 

