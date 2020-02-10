Marc Anthony And Academy Award-Winner Juan Jose Campanella Join Forces On Animated Kids Series Gloria (doesn't) Know It All

Gloria (doesn't) Know it All is an animated series aimed for children 4-8, which shows the world the richness of the Latino culture through its most universal cultural manifestations: magical realism and music. Co-created by Carla Curiel , Roberto Castro , Felipe Pimiento and Gaston Gorali Gloria (doesn't) Know it All is the journey of a 7-year-old determined little Alpaca, who is sent to visit her Grandparents to a magical town, where she discovers her amazing heritage.

The team has taken inspiration on the region's hottest commodities - its people, stories, and music, which connect to a global audience.

Marc Anthony and Felipe Pimiento will act as Executive Producers for Magnus Studios. Mr. Anthony will also act as the series Music Executive Producer supervising the creation of all original songs and music for the show.

Marc Anthony comments: "I am thrilled to start the new year with the announcement of a project that will highlight the splendor and diversity of our Latino culture for children everywhere and I am looking forward to inspire families and young generations with this story."

Mundoloco CGI co-founders, Juan Jose Campanella and Gaston Gorali will act as Executive Producer and Showrunner, respectively.

Mr. Campanella said, "We are delighted to bring pride to all those who feel different, no matter where they come from. We want to celebrate diversity and our rich culture, from Latin America to the world."

Mr. Gorali added, "We have assembled a true power team creating unique stories that will resonate with audiences worldwide, with original songs curated by one of the most relevant performing artists of our times."

Curiel and Castro co-Executive Producers for Lanugo Media, shared that Gloria's journey was inspired by their twin daughters Adriana and Emilia, who are experiencing their own journey of self-discovery and belonging.

About MAGNUS STUDIOS

A division of Marc Anthony's entertainment and sports venture MAGNUS Media includes operating divisions handling artist management, music publishing, digital and video content creation, television production, a music label, a sports division, and a talent agency, all focused on leveraging the power of top Latino content creators worldwide. MAGNUS also represents a roster of artists and athletes that consist of Music icon Marc Anthony, Latin music super stars urban music duo Gente de Zona, recording artist Fonseca, radio personality Enrique Santos, pop duo Mau y Ricky, Cimafunk, Luis Figueroa, Yashua and over 60 professional baseball players among them, New York Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman and Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and others.

About Mundoloco CGI

Mundoloco CGI is one of the top Animation Studios in Latin America. Co-founded by Academy® award winner Juan Jose Campanella, Mundoloco created the box-office hit Metegol (Underdogs), the largest animated film coming out of Latin America to date and the smash-hit animated series "Mini Beat Power Rockers" among others. International awards and recognitions include Goya, Platino, NY International Children Film Festival, LA Shorts International Film Festival, The Accolade Global Film Competition and Emmy Awards nominations.

About Lanugo Media Inc.

Lanugo Media Inc is a bilingual family entertainment company focused on creating culturally relevant content that promotes diversity and values through the power of storytelling. Lanugo's first children's property, Mundo Lanugo, secured national distribution via Univision, as well as numerous partnerships and collaborations with companies including Google, Macy's, Samsung, Scholastics and YouTube, amongst others. It has developed and produced 100 plus animated shorts, award winning books, two digital apps, and successful live shows throughout the country.

