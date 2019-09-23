Marc Grobman, DO, FACP, establishes concierge practice in collaboration with Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC

Dr. Marc D. Grobman is a primary care physician serving the community of Wilmington, DE. Dr. Grobman graduated from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster in 1982 and from the College of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Surgery in Des Moines, Iowa, in 1986. Dr. Grobman did an internship at Metropolitan Hospital in Philadelphia. He then completed a residency in internal medicine at Hahnemann University, also in Philadelphia. He then became chief medical resident in the internal medicine department for one year. In 1993, Dr. Grobman became assistant director for medical education at Community Hospital in Chester. Dr. Grobman was board certified in internal medicine in 1991 and recertified in 2001 and again in 2011. In 2002, he became a fellow of the American College of Physicians on the basis of his training and commitment to preparing the next generation of physicians. He has since continued to teach through Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Christiana Care, PCOM, Des Moines University College of Medicine, Temple University School of Medicine, Drexel University School of Medicine, and the Yale University Physician Assistant program.

By collaborating with CCPHP, Dr. Grobman will be able to provide his patients with outstanding personalized care through a flexible membership model that will allow same-day and next-day appointments, extended office visits, enhanced connectivity to over 50,000 Castle Connolly Top Doctors®, the innovative and personalized SENS Solution® Health Coaching program, and more.

"It is my strong conviction that a physician who truly knows their patients is vital to the care that they deserve," said Dr. Grobman. "Through a collaborative and preventative care approach, my ultimate goal is to keep people well. In order to do this, I have collaborated with CCPHP to help me maximize my ability to provide an enhanced care experience."

"CCPHP is pleased to announce the addition of another leading physician to our roster of top concierge physicians," said Dean McElwain, President of CCPHP. "CCPHP is excited to collaborate with Dr. Grobman, who enthusiastically shares our values when it comes to providing an exceptional and personalized care experience for our Members."

To learn more about Dr. Grobman's concierge program, visit grobmanccphp.com or call (302) 394-0235.

SOURCE Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC

