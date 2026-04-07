Marc Linsky Releases New Book Money & Meaning: A Conversation About Retirement, Bridging Generational Wisdom with Modern Financial Strategy

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. and MINNEAPOLIS, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Linsky, founder of L3 Family Wealth Partners, has announced the release of his new book, Money & Meaning: A Conversation About Retirement a thought-provoking exploration of retirement planning that blends timeless financial principles with modern innovation.

Backed by more than four decades of experience advising families, Linsky introduces a unique narrative format: an ongoing conversation between himself and his late grandfather. Through this intergenerational dialogue, Money & Meaning highlights what has remained constant in financial decision-making and what has fundamentally evolved.

"At its core, this book is about perspective," said Marc Linsky, founder of L3 Family Wealth Partners. "While the tools, markets, and strategies have changed dramatically over time, the underlying emotions, values, and decisions around money remain remarkably consistent."

For retirees navigating market volatility, tax uncertainty, and longer lifespans, Money & Meaning offers clarity through conversation rather than complexity

A Timely Perspective on Retirement in a Changing Financial Landscape

With millions of Americans entering or approaching retirement, Money & Meaning arrives at a pivotal moment. The shift away from traditional pensions toward self-directed retirement planning has increased the complexity and importance of financial decision-making.

Through its conversational format, the book addresses:

The importance of building a stable financial foundation that can withstand market volatility





The role of growth strategies in maintaining long-term purchasing power





The impact of tax-efficient planning on retirement income





The need to align financial decisions with purpose, lifestyle, and legacy

Rather than presenting rigid formulas, Linsky emphasizes personalized planning an approach that reflects the core philosophy of L3 Family Wealth Partners.

Built on the Philosophy of L3 Family Wealth Partners

The ideas in Money & Meaning mirror the planning approach developed at L3 Family Wealth Partners, a multi-generational firm with offices in Palm Beach County, Florida and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Led by Marc Linsky alongside the next generation Dylan Linsky and David Linsky L3 Family Wealth Partners specializes in retirement-focused planning, helping clients navigate what the firm calls "Phase 2" of life: the transition from accumulation to income, distribution, and legacy.

"Our approach at L3 Family Wealth Partners has always been about more than just managing investments," said Dylan Linsky, Partner at L3 Family Wealth Partners. "It's about helping families make confident decisions during one of the most important transitions of their lives."

David Linsky, who leads the firm's Minneapolis expansion, added: "This book reflects the same conversations we're having every day with clients, how to protect what you've built while still creating opportunity moving forward."

Expanding Presence and Media Reach

The release of Money & Meaning comes at a time of continued growth for L3 Family Wealth Partners, including the recent opening of a new, expanded office in Minneapolis' Mill District at The Barrel House. The upgraded space features a modern client experience, including a coffee bar and lounge designed to create a more comfortable and engaging planning environment.

In addition to its growing physical footprint, L3 Family Wealth Partners continues to expand its media presence. The firm is featured on television segments including CBS Sunday Morning and NBC, and hosts a radio show on 1030 AM WCCO. The firm also produces The Retirement Reality Report podcast, available on Apple Podcasts, and publishes educational content through its YouTube channel.

Through television, radio, podcasting, and digital education, L3 Family Wealth Partners focuses on helping families understand, not just hear about retirement decisions.

Bridging Generations, Defining the Future

A central theme of Money & Meaning is the balance between timeless financial principles and modern-day complexity. While previous generations benefited from simpler systems such as pensions and less complex tax structures, today's retirees face a broader range of choices and responsibilities.

Through the lens of a conversation with his grandfather, Marc Linsky delivers both historical context and forward-looking insight, encouraging readers to think not just about how they manage their wealth, but why.

As retirement continues to evolve, Money & Meaning provides a practical and philosophical framework for individuals seeking clarity, confidence, and purpose in their financial lives.

About Marc Linsky

Marc Linsky is the founder of L3 Family Wealth Partners, a retirement-focused financial planning firm. With over 40 years of experience in the financial services industry, he has dedicated his career to helping individuals and families navigate retirement with confidence and clarity.

About L3 Family Wealth Partners

L3 Family Wealth Partners is a multi-generational financial planning firm specializing in retirement income strategies, tax-efficient planning, risk management, and legacy design. With offices in Florida and Minnesota, L3 Family Wealth Partners serves clients nationwide with a personalized, comprehensive approach to financial planning.

For more information, visit:

Website: https://l3fwp.com

Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-retirement-reality-report/id1657046236

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6nNlDBJP5T-VKGyzDAxdpQ

Securities and advisory services offered through Centaurus Financial Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, a registered investment advisor. L3 Family Wealth Partners LLC and Centaurus Financial Inc. are not affiliated.

SOURCE L3 Family Wealth Partners