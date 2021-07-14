Marc Pro Named Official Recovery Technology Partner of Perfect Game

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced it has entered into a multiyear agreement making Huntington, CA based Marc Pro its official recovery technology partner.

Marc Pro is a cutting-edge, electronic muscle stimulation (EMS) tool that delivers effective muscle recovery through patented technology that creates non-fatiguing muscle activation scientifically proven to enhance each stage of the muscle recovery process. Marc Pro promotes speedy recovery from muscle soreness and fatigue, which allows athletes to return to play quickly.

"We're very happy to welcome Marc Pro to the Perfect Game family. Partnering with Marc Pro, a company whose passion and focus are the health, well-being, and recovery of athletes, is consistent with our mission to seek out meaningful relationships that help enhance our commitment to provide best-in-class support to our young athletes," stated Perfect Game Founder and President, Jerry Ford.

"The Marc Pro team is so excited to partner with Perfect Game in helping young athletes get to the next level," said Marc Pro CEO, Ryan Heaney. "We both recognize how important health and recovery is to prevent injuries and allow players to perform their very best. We look forward to accomplishing this together!"

Marc Pro is the leading recovery tool in baseball, helping players avoid injury, reduce soreness, and perform at their highest level. Marc Pro is used by athletic trainers and players from every MLB team - including more than 200 pitchers. This exclusive technology is portable, easy, and comfortable. Founded in 2011, Marc Pro proudly makes its products in the United States. For more information, please visit MarcPro.com.

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 8,600+ events, 300,000+ games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to the college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,500 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 12,776 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2020 Draft, for example, 93 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and all but one player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events. And in the 2019 College World Series, every player on the roster of national champion Vanderbilt and all but one on the runner-up Michigan roster had played in a Perfect Game event.

