MO VAUGHN NAMED SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO PERFECT GAME

SANFORD, Fla., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, announced the appointment of former major league All-Star and American League MVP award winner, Mo Vaughn, as Special Assistant to Ownership. Vaughn will assist Perfect Game in identifying youth baseball talent in parts of the country where the socioeconomic status may prevent access or opportunity.

Mo Vaughn has joined Perfect Game as a Special Assistant to Ownership

Known as the "Hit Dog" for his prowess at the plate and his towering frame, Vaughn was one of the most feared hitters in the American League throughout the 1990's, winning the AL MVP award in 1995 after hitting .300 with 39 home runs and a league-leading 126 RBI. He slugged at least 33 home runs six straight years (1995-2000), making three All-Star teams over that span.

"Mo is a huge addition to the Perfect Game family, both literally and figuratively," said Perfect Game Chairman Rick Thurman. "His stature in the baseball community cannot be understated as he is as beloved off the diamond as he was feared on it. Mo's work in every community he's ever been associated with is legendary and Perfect Game is excited to see the impact he makes with the athletes in our program."

"I absolutely love coaching kids in baseball and am thrilled to be an official part of Perfect Game and have the company partner with the Vaughn Sports Academy," said Vaughn. "I'm looking forward to discovering untapped baseball talent around the country by going to communities where Perfect Game currently isn't to find the players that maybe aren't being seen as often as they should be."

Vaughn's appointment comes a week after former All-Star outfielder Ryan Klesko joined Perfect Game in a similar position. Vaughn, who operates the Vaughn Sports Academy in Boca Raton, Fla., will collaborate with Perfect Game's extensive network of scouts and coaches to identify promising young baseball talent.

A 12-year veteran of the major leagues, Vaughn finished his career with a .293 batting average, 270 doubles, 328 home runs, 1,064 RBI and a .906 OPS for the Boston Red Sox (1991-98), Anaheim Angels (1999-2000) and New York Mets (2002-03).

Media contact:

Greg Casterioto / [email protected] / (267) 246-5709

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 9,800+ events, hundreds of thousands of games, and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 2,034 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 14,466 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2023 Draft, for example, 95 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

About Vaughn Sports Academy

The Vaughn Sports Academy believes that through hard work, dedication and a focus on fundamentals, anyone can rise to the top. They provide baseball athletes with the tools and the VSA code they need to succeed in sports and in life. Whether you're just a beginner starting out in baseball or looking to take your game to the next level, the Vaughn Sports Academy can help you reach your goals with the VSA code. Their programs are designed to help athletes of all ages and abilities develop the baseball skills they need to perform at their best. And their commitment to excellence means you can count on them for top of the line baseball instruction, taught by former pro baseball athletes who know what it takes to achieve results out on the field. So, if you're ready to rise with purpose, prepare for success and conquer your goals, the Vaughn Sports Academy is the place for you.

667 Progress Way | Sanford, FL 32771 | 319-298-2923

www.perfectgame.org | facebook.com/perfectgameusa | @PerfectGameUSA

SOURCE Perfect Game USA