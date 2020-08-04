Marc Probst Named As ELLKAY's New Chief Information Officer

Probst said, "I am proud and excited to join this experienced company who has demonstrated their dedication to providing innovative and interoperable solutions to hospitals and health systems, ambulatory practices, vendors, labs, and payer partners. ELLKAY's agility and commitment to delivering market-leading solutions is second to none and I am honored to be a part of it."

Probst joins ELLKAY at a time in which the company is experiencing significant growth across multiple healthcare IT segments. The company recently announced 30% YOY growth, with half of that growth occurring during Q2 2020, and also appointed two new chief innovation and strategy officers.

ELLKAY's chief executive officer, Kamal Patel, said, "Marc brings valuable industry experience and expands our strategic relationships in the industry. His passion for innovation and strategic eye will be instrumental in ELLKAY's mission to enable full interoperability in the healthcare industry."

With more than three decades of healthcare IT industry experience, Probst comes to ELLKAY as a recognized leader in healthcare IT. At Intermountain, Probst led a team of over 1,000 technology professionals through innovative initiatives including the development of new digital health solutions, opening of a virtual hospital, and the adoption of several telehealth specialty programs. He has also served on the CHIME Innovation Advisory Board, CHIME Board of Trustees, was Chair of the CHIME Foundation Board, and Chair of CHIME's Public Policy Steering committee. As a member of the CHIME Policy Steering Committee, Marc offered testimony on Capitol Hill and was appointed to serve on the Federal Health IT Policy Committee, where he had offered testimony to Congress and helped develop health IT policies for the federal government.

Ajay Kapare, ELLKAY's chief strategy and marketing officer and CHIME foundation board member added, "Marc has been a mentor to me for a long time. There has never been a meeting or a dinner where I haven't been humbled by Marc's new initiatives and his impact on healthcare. With Marc's vision, dedication, and expertise in healthcare, he will be a true guiding force for ELLKAY. I feel very fortunate and deeply honored to have him by our side and I am excited for what the future holds as we continue to grow in the market."

About ELLKAY

ELLKAY is a recognized healthcare connectivity leader, providing solutions and services nationwide. With 18 years of industry experience, ELLKAY empowers hospitals and health systems, diagnostic laboratories, healthcare IT vendors, payers, and other healthcare organizations with cutting-edge technologies and solutions. With over 55,000 practices connected, ELLKAY's system capability arsenal has grown to over 700+ EMR/PMS systems across 1,100+ versions.

