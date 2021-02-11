Marc R. Effron Recognized for Excellence in Health Care

Mr. Effron is the founder of the Legacy Healing Center, which has operated out of locations in Pompano Beach, Delray Beach and Margate, Florida. The aforementioned center is a comprehensive addiction treatment and behavioral health program that provides a holistic approach to healing through psychotherapy, psychopharmacology, exercise and nutrition. They cover care from hospitalization to resume and interview skill building for integration back into society. Furthermore, they offer programs that provide non-opioid alternatives to chronic pain management, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy for trauma or post-traumatic stress disorder, and cognitive behavioral therapy. Expanding the Legacy Healing Center from a three bed facility to a 155 bed facility, Mr. Effron is incredible proud of all that he has been able to achieve with the help of his nine certified recovery coaches and support staff.

Having struggled with addiction himself, Mr. Effron created Legacy Healing Center out of a desire to create a recovery facility to which he would be comfortable sending his children, should the genetic predisposition to addictive behaviors rear its head. As such, he strives to ensure that his center meets the highest possible standards and is always working to improve the quality of care that the patients at his facilities receive. Mr. Effron attributes much of his success to his employees, without whom the work of the Legacy Healing Center would not be possible.

Prior to this exemplary work, Mr. Effron found success for 20 years in the financial industry, specializing in annuity and mutual funds sales, training and consulting. Serving as the vice president of a major investment company, he managed a number of divisions and teams. He also offered his expertise in the field as a keynote speaker for roughly a decade. In fact, Mr. Effron's strong professional background that made him feel confident that he could establish a facility to aid those seeking sobriety as well as help maintaining their livelihoods.

Alongside his primary career responsibilities, Mr. Effron has contributed his skills to a number of professional and civic endeavors. In an effort to remain up to date with developments in his field, he maintains his affiliation with the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers and donates his time civically to the Treatment Owners' Retreat. On a local level, Mr. Effron is involved with United Way and volunteers as a coach for his sons' athletic teams.

For excellence in his career, Mr. Effron has received a number of honors and accolades. Notably, he has been celebrated as a Marquis Who's Who Top Professional and has also been recognized as among the "Best of" in Florida health care. Beyond these achievements, however, Mr. Effron cites the highlight of his career as a film that was recently made about the Legacy Healing Center, which will be shown at multiple churches around the country.

Married to his wife, Massiel, for many happy years, Mr. Effron is the proud father of two sons, Mavin and Max. To him, his legacy is his children and he considers nothing more important than his children knowing they are supported and loved. His most important job is to raise good human beings that are kindhearted and provide good service to other people. In his free time, Mr. Effron enjoys golfing, skiing, reading, coaching football, soccer and baseball, in addition to being active in his community.

About Marquis Who's Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who's Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.marquiswhoswho.com

