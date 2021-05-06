Marc Randolph's "That Will Never Work" Hits 100K Downloads

That Will Never Work is a bi-weekly podcast inspired by Randolph's internationally bestselling book by the same name. In each episode, Randolph – who has over 40 years of experience as an entrepreneur – helps burgeoning small business owners turn their nascent businesses into sustainable companies through engaging and insightful conversations and real-time mentorship. Randolph uses his unique combination of analytical skills and tough love (with a dose of humor) to unearth the blind spots that might be holding guests back. Each episode is an invaluable lesson for anyone aspiring to be a next-generation entrepreneur, teaching guests and listeners alike how to make their "impossible" vision a reality.

"I am both humbled and honored that so many people have enjoyed listening to this podcast, and have found real value in the advice and experience I've been able to share," said Randolph. "For me, each episode was a new adventure, with conversations taking me to places I'd never imagined. From discussions around selling erotic art online to chats about scaling a Ping Pong on-demand business, I've had the opportunity to meet with some of the most interesting early-stage startup founders in the world. I have truly loved cultivating this unique roster of guests, and I am eager to continue to bring forth more illuminating, entertaining conversations with interesting and passionate people, in hopes that I can inspire more people to follow their dreams."

To become a guest on That Will Never Work, entrepreneurs can call 1-888-MarcPod, and leave a message with a quick two-minute pitch. For more immediate advice, Randolph hosts a Clubhouse room each Tuesday at 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT – appropriately called That Will Never Work – where startup founders can ask their most pressing questions.

The That Will Never Work podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, and wherever you listen to podcasts. For more information about Marc Randolph, his book, and his podcast go to www.marcrandolph.com, or follow Marc on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Clubhouse, and LinkedIn.

About Marc Randolph

Although best known as the co-founder and first CEO of Netflix , Marc Randolph's career as an entrepreneur spans more than four decades. He's founded or co-founded half a dozen other successful start-ups, including, most recently, Looker Data Sciences, which was sold to Google in 2019 for $2.6B. He is currently mentoring a handful of other early-stage companies, has advised hundreds of other entrepreneurs, is an active seed investor in startups all over the world, the author of the international bestselling memoir That Will Never Work: The Birth of Netflix and the Amazing Life of an Idea, and the host of the new podcast, That Will Never Work, where he dispenses advice, encouragement and tough love to struggling entrepreneurs.

When not surfing, mountain biking or back-country skiing, Marc is a frequent speaker at industry events; works extensively with young entrepreneur programs; and sits on the boards of the environmental advocacy group 1% for the Planet, and the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS).

