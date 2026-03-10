March 2026 CD Rate Trends: CD Valet Finds Community Institutions Offering CD Returns Almost One Percentage Point Higher Than Big National Banks

SEATTLE, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CD Valet is a digital marketplace that connects consumers with the best verified, high-yield CD rates nationwide, helping community financial institutions effectively attract new deposits. The company today revealed the discrepancy between the average CD Annual Percentage Yield (APY) for community financial institutions versus national banks. As of March 9, institutions with $1 billion to $10 billion in assets have an average CD APY of 2.90% and those with assets from under $500 million to $1 billion have an average CD APY of 2.80%. By contrast, institutions with $50 billion and more in assets have an average CD APY of 2.00%.

"Savers that don't take the time to compare CD rates from different institutions risk missing out on notable savings; a difference of 90 basis points is substantial," said Mary Grace Roske, Head of Marketing and Communications at CD Valet. "By comparing rates and finding institutions that offer competitive terms – even if they're across the country – consumers can make their money go further. And, it doesn't have to be complicated; CD Valet gives savers a quick, easy and intuitive way to easily shop and identify the best CD for them."

When looking at a commonly selected maturity by asset size, the difference in earning power for consumers becomes impossible to ignore: CD Valet found that institutions with $1 billion to $10 billion in assets have an average 12-month CD APY of 2.72%, and those between $500 million and $1 billion have an average 12-month CD APY of 2.73%, while the larger institutions – those with $50 billion or more – offer just 1.66% on the same product. For savers, that gap translates directly into real money, highlighting that the big banks don't necessarily offer the highest APY.

CD Valet's monthly Ratewatcher report analyzes over 40,000 publicly listed CD rates from nearly 5,000 banks and credit unions across the country. The most recent analysis (covering rate activity from Feb. 6, 2026 to March 8, 2026) also found that there were fewer overall rate changes, positive or negative, compared to the previous 30 days. Of those rate changes, approximately 70% were rates being lowered.

Roske continued, "As economic signals remain mixed, many banks and credit unions are likely holding steady with their CD rates ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting later this month. Amid such uncertainty, it's smart for savers to go ahead and lock in great rates now and even consider strategic options such as no-penalty CDs to offer some flexibility. Financial institutions also have a strong opportunity to stand out with competitive offers in this ambiguous environment."

CD Valet is a CD marketplace that features verified CD rates from federally insured banks and credit unions. With tens of thousands of CD offers tracked across the country, CD Valet gives savers a clear view of top rates and helps them explore high-yield CD options with reliable returns. For financial institutions looking to raise deposits and attract new customers, CD Valet is a reliable and cost-effective channel that helps boost the visibility of their brand and CD offerings to high-intent CD customers. Visit www.cdvalet.com for more information and check out CD Valet's Best CD Rates by State Map to maximize earnings on savings.

