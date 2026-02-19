CD Valet Survey Reveals that Only 33% of Financial Institutions Offer Digital Account Opening for CDs

SEATTLE, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CD Valet is a digital marketplace that connects consumers with the best verified, high-yield CD rates nationwide, helping community financial institutions effectively attract new deposits. The company today released results from its latest survey, revealing that 66.5% of banks and credit unions do not offer digital account opening for certificates of deposits (CDs) – a costly gap at a time when consumers increasingly expect seamless digital experiences.

"CDs represent a powerful opportunity for financial institutions to attract high‑intent, affluent savers. Yet most banks and credit unions fall short in providing online account opening for these products, leaving significant customer growth and deposits on the table," said Mary Grace Roske, Head of Marketing and Communications at CD Valet. "Institutions that do offer convenient, intuitive digital account opening – paired with competitive rates and strong digital visibility – can readily compete head‑to‑head with the big players dominating the market. Since smaller banks and credit unions often offer higher CD rates than larger institutions, offering digital account opening for CDs is the game changer to win these deposits."

CD Valet's team of Ratewatchers surveyed 4,833 financial institutions, reviewing each website and its deposit product offerings to determine whether digital account opening is available for checking, savings and CD products. The survey found:

45.5% of banks and credit unions offer no digital account opening capabilities;

21% offer digital account opening for savings and checking accounts; and

Only 33% of banks and credit unions offer digital account opening for checking accounts, savings accounts and CDs.

While critical, digital account opening is just one piece of the puzzle. An effective strategy requires institutions to combine a seamless digital account opening experience with attractive rates and proper visibility. Unbiased rate comparison sites play a key role in helping banks and credit unions achieve that visibility.

Roske continued, "Deposit growth is no longer a given in today's landscape. For community institutions in particular to stand out and compete, they must be able to combine competitive rates, a convenient account opening journey and proper digital visibility. Those who have all three ingredients are well positioned to grow and succeed."

Through its unbiased digital marketplace, CD Valet is enabling financial institutions to easily attract deposits by effectively marketing their CDs to savers across the country. This empowers banks and credit unions – even those without big advertising budgets or sophisticated digital channels – to expand their deposit base and compete digitally with the largest players.

About CD Valet

CD Valet is a CD marketplace that features verified CD rates from federally insured banks and credit unions. With tens of thousands of CD offers tracked across the country, CD Valet gives savers a clear view of top rates and helps them explore high-yield CD options with reliable returns. For financial institutions looking to raise deposits and attract new customers, CD Valet is a reliable and cost-effective channel that helps boost the visibility of their brand and CD offerings to high-intent CD customers. Visit www.cdvalet.com for more information and check out CD Valet's Best CD Rates by State Map to maximize earnings on savings.

