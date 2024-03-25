MARCH HARVARD CAPS / HARRIS POLL: TRUMP'S LEAD NARROWS TO 2 POINTS AFTER BIDEN GIVES STATE OF THE UNION

IMMIGRATION REMAINS VOTERS' TOP CONCERN FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE MONTH

TIKTOK BAN IS A BATTLE OF GENERATIONS, NOT PARTY

NEW YORK and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) today released the results of the March Harvard CAPS / Harris poll, a monthly collaboration between the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard (CAPS) and the Harris Poll and HarrisX.

President Joe Biden's overall approval rating remained at 45%, while 55% of voters say they approve of Donald Trump's job as president. Immigration and inflation remained voters' top two concerns for the third month in a row. The poll also covers public opinion on the potential TikTok ban and the Israel-Hamas war. Download key results here.

"When people ask themselves the Reagan question, are you better off than you were four years ago, the answer increasingly is no," said Mark Penn, Co-Director of the Harvard CAPS / Harris poll and Stagwell Chairman and CEO. "The sizable number of independent voters who are still undecided will determine this election, and they continue to be personally concerned about the border crisis and their grocery store prices."

VOTERS SPLIT ON BIDEN'S STATE OF THE UNION BUT RACE NARROWS SLIGHTLY

52% of voters have an unfavorable opinion of Biden's State of the Union address.

54% of voters, including 70% of non-watchers, think Biden did not address the issues that they and their families are concerned about in the speech.

53% believe Biden delivered the speech effectively.

Trump is leading Biden by 2 points in the general head-to-head, down from 6 points last month. 20% of Independents say they are unsure.

VOTERS ARE FINE WITH "ILLEGAL" AND "UNDOCUMENTED" TERMS AS IMMIGRATION REMAINS TOP CONCERN

73% of voters believe it is appropriate to refer to those who enter the U.S. without permission as "illegal immigrants"; 68% believe it is appropriate to refer to them as "undocumented immigrants."

63% of voters have heard of the story of murdered Georgia nursing student Laken Riley and 70% believe the case shows that the U.S. needs stricter immigration policies.

TIKTOK BAN IS DIVIDED BY GENERATION, NOT PARTY

64% of voters believe the risks posed by TikTok to Americans' personal security and the country's national security outweigh the benefits of using TikTok for American brands and content creators (ages 18-24: 49%; ages 65+: 85%).

65% of voters support the bill that would ban TikTok in the U.S. if ByteDance does not sell it to a U.S. government-approved buyer (ages 18-24: 43%; ages 65+: 84%).

Voters are most concerned about potential election interference from Russia (74%), China (73%), Iran (60%), Hamas (56%) and tech companies (51%).

ISRAEL SUPPORT REMAINS STRONG WITH SCHUMER CRITICIZED FOR CALL TO REMOVE NETANYAHU

Israel continues to receive high support, 79%, against Hamas.

continues to receive high support, 79%, against Hamas. 52% of voters say it was inappropriate for Senator Chuck Schumer to call for new elections in Israel to remove Benjamin Netanyahu; but 54% believe this criticism of Israel was fair.

to call for new elections in to remove Benjamin Netanyahu; but 54% believe this criticism of was fair. Netanyahu has a higher net favorable rating in the U.S. (+2 points) than Schumer (-10 points).

The March Harvard CAPS / Harris poll survey was conducted online within the United States on March 20-21, 2024, among 2,111 registered voters by The Harris Poll and HarrisX. Follow the Harvard CAPS Harris Poll podcast at https://www.markpennpolls.com/ or on iHeart Radio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

