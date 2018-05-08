March Networks Achieves Certification for Cybersecure Business Practices

Developed as part of the United Kingdom's National Cyber Security Programme, the Cyber Essentials certification is awarded to organizations able to demonstrate good cybersecurity practices and an ability to mitigate risks from Internet-based threats in areas including: firewalls, routers and other boundary security devices; Internet-connected email, web and application servers; desktop PCs and laptops; and cloud, Internet and other service providers.

In addition to helping organizations identify the required controls believed to shield companies from most common Internet threats, the Cyber Essentials Canada toolset is an important asset for end user organizations eager to monitor and protect their supply chain.

The certification is a further affirmation of March Networks' holistic approach to security, which involves a 360° view of all aspects of its business – from product development and source code management, to operational processes and customer data privacy. For example, the company operates a secure Network Operations Center, conducts background checks on employees working with product code, and has participated in extensive security audits with Fortune 500 customers.

It also takes a proactive, transparent approach to identifying potential vulnerabilities in its products. March Networks' Security Updates and Advisories program involves regularly tracking US-CERT reports, conducting in-depth investigations when required, and quickly alerting customers and partners to any necessary software updates via email alerts and information posted directly on the March Networks website.

"As the video solutions provider of choice for many of the world's enterprise organizations, including leading banks and credit unions, March Networks has always taken a responsible approach to our security policies and practices," said Peter Strom, President and CEO, March Networks. "Achieving this Cyber Essentials certification, which is already well recognized in the U.K., provides our customers with yet another assurance of our cybersecure standards."

Cyber Essentials was created in collaboration with industry partners in the United Kingdom (U.K.), including the Information Security Forum (ISF), and the British Standards Institution (BSI), and is endorsed by the U.K. government. CyberNB, a special operating agency of Opportunities New Brunswick, recently brought the program to Canada, where it is expected to be a major requirement to win business in both public and private sectors in the future.

"Business today is largely conducted online, and every organization has a critical responsibility to protect its business data," said Stephen Lund, CEO of Opportunities New Brunswick. "We are delighted to extend this certification to March Networks, in recognition of the security controls and best practices the company has in place within its IT systems to address cybersecurity effectively and mitigate Internet-based threats."

About March Networks

March Networks®, an independent subsidiary of Infinova®, is a leading provider of intelligent IP video solutions. For more than a decade, the company has helped some of the world's largest commercial and government organizations transition from traditional CCTV to advanced surveillance technologies used for security, loss prevention, risk mitigation and operational efficiency. Its highly scalable and easy to use Command video management platform enables rapid system deployment and complete system control. It is complemented by the company's portfolio of high-definition IP cameras, encoders, video analytics and hybrid recorders, as well as outstanding professional and managed services. March Networks systems are delivered through an extensive distribution and partner network in more than 70 countries. For more information, please visit www.marchnetworks.com.

March Networks and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation. Infinova is a trademark of Infinova Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

