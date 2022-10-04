March Networks Acquires Cloud-Based Data Analytics Platform from DoIT Software

Acquisition accelerates company's move to cloud-based video for operational efficiency, loss prevention and business intelligence

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - March Networks®, a global video surveillance and video-based business intelligence leader, is pleased to announce it has acquired the FOCUS Business Analytics Platform from DoIT Software Sp.Z.o.o based in Gliwice, Poland. The transaction fast-tracks its transition to cloud video and gives March Networks a new cloud-based data analytics platform that will be integrated into its existing Searchlight software, further extending its ability to deliver operational and business intelligence to its customers.

Slated for release in Q1 2023, the new cloud-based data analytics platform will be integrated into March Networks’ existing Searchlight software. (CNW Group/MARCH NETWORKS CORPORATION)

March Networks completed the acquisition on October 1. The majority of the DoIT Software staff will join the newly established March Networks Poland and the facility will serve as the company's newly created development center for advanced data analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Searchlight is a highly flexible platform that combines high-definition video surveillance with various data sources including transactional data from point of sale systems, metadata from AI-enabled cameras and other forms of sensor-driven data to give organizations a complete view of their business. Using the platform, corporations can address security and fraud concerns, while also gaining insights into operational, compliance, and sales and marketing issues.

With the new FOCUS software integration, Searchlight will be further enhanced so all data lives in the cloud. A modern and intuitive user interface will also feature customizable reports and dashboards, allowing customers to configure a multitude of reports, establish key performance indicators (KPIs), monitor trends, and set targets for improvement. Multiple sources of data can be tied together, analyzed and visualized, giving customers a more comprehensive view of their business.

Today, 15,000 business locations worldwide use March Networks Searchlight™, including multi-national retailers and financial institutions, major restaurant chains, as well as leading c-stores. Once the integration with Focus is complete, these customers will be able to upgrade to the new cloud-based platform and take advantage of its scalability and flexibility.

"We are very excited to add the FOCUS platform to the March Networks product portfolio. This represents our first acquisition since being acquired by Delta in December," said Peter Strom, President and CEO of March Networks. "Our product strategy continues to center on extending the value of video surveillance beyond security, and this new platform — with its ability to process large data sets from multiple sources — offers almost unlimited potential to gather new operational and business intelligence. We are very happy to welcome Leszek Tomanek and the staff of DoIT Software to the March Networks family. We plan to further invest in the area and expect to double the number of employees in our new Gliwice office."

Leszek Tomanek, CEO of DoIT Software, said the March Networks product vision aligns well with DoIT Software's technical expertise.

"Our FOCUS software developers bring years of experience building scalable video and data analytics solutions. We're excited to bring this knowledge and experience to March Networks, and further enhance an already well-established and successful product in Searchlight."

March Networks is targeting to launch the next evolution of Searchlight integrated with the cloud-based FOCUS platform in Q1 2023. Existing March Networks hosted Searchlight customers will be able to gain access to the new platform on a trial basis, while still enjoying the same features and functions that exist today.

About March Networks

March Networks® helps organizations transform video into business intelligence through the integration of surveillance video, analytics, and data from business systems and IoT devices. Companies worldwide use our software solutions to improve efficiency and compliance, reduce losses and risk, enhance customer service and compete more successfully. With deep roots in video security and networking, March Networks is also recognized as the leader in scalable, enterprise-class video management and hosted services. We are proud to work with many of the world's largest financial institutions, retail brands, cannabis operators and transit authorities, and to deliver our software and systems through an extensive distribution and partner network in more than 70 countries. Founded in 2000, March Networks is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. It is owned by Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions. For more information, please visit marchnetworks.com. March Networks and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About DoIT Software

DoIT Software was founded in 2019 by a group of experienced professionals. The company's focus was to build software products based on the latest available technology with the goal of delivering valuable content to businesses. Using expertise around different types of data, the DoIT team built a big data platform accompanied by a web-based application. The solution allowed users to process a variety of data and give it a visual context.

