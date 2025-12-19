March Networks Reduces Long-Term Video Storage Cost by up to 80% with Amazon S3

Amazon S3 Vectors and Amazon S3 Glacier power March Networks' next-generation cloud platform, combining faster video search with dramatically lower long-term storage costs and reduced infrastructure complexity.

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - March Networks®, a global leader in intelligent video surveillance, today announced an expansion of its long-standing collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), helping customers reduce long-term video storage costs by up to 80% over 5-years, by deepening its use of Amazon S3 Vectors and Amazon S3 Glacier to advance both video intelligence and cloud storage.

Building on insights and discussions following AWS re:Invent 2025, March Networks is advancing its cloud strategy to bring together fast, scalable video search with cost-efficient long-term video storage.

March Networks has relied on AWS for years to deliver secure, scalable solutions across its portfolio. Today, the platform uses Amazon S3 Vectors to power AI Smart Search, enabling natural language search across millions of video images, while Amazon Glacier supports a tiered cloud storage model built for high-volume video archives and long-term retention.

By combining Amazon S3 Vectors with S3 Glacier-backed storage, March Networks helps customers find critical video evidence faster, while significantly reducing the cost and operational burden of storing video for compliance, investigations, and liability protection. This approach is already being adopted by large, multi-site enterprises with extensive video retention requirements.

"Our customers need simpler, more cost-effective ways to meet long-term video retention requirements without compromising security and compliance – and we've just solved that problem," said Peter Strom, President & CEO of March Networks. "By combining Amazon S3 Vectors for rapid video intelligence with S3 Glacier for cost-effective long-term storage, our partnership with AWS delivers a cloud model that simplifies infrastructure, scales instantly, and lowers total cost of ownership."

Through its expanded relationship with AWS, March Networks delivers:

Faster video investigations using natural-language search powered by Amazon S3 Vectors.

Up to 80% lower video storage cost over five years using Amazon S3 Glacier-backed tiered retention.

Enterprise-grade durability and resiliency through AWS-managed infrastructure.

Instant scalability with no on-premises hardware to deploy or maintain.

Hybrid flexibility for customers transitioning to the cloud at their own pace.

The continued work with AWS also supports March Networks' broader initiatives, including the adoption of AWS analytics, Amazon Bedrock to support advanced AI-driven services, and enterprise-grade reporting environments to help customers unlock greater value from their video data.

*Performance results may vary based on individual customer configurations and usage patterns. Cost savings are estimates and will depend on specific customer implementations and usage volumes.

About March Networks

March Networks® is a global leader in intelligent video solutions, helping enterprise and small to medium-sized businesses turn video into actionable intelligence. With over 25 years of experience, we serve 1,500+ financial institutions, 600+ retailers, and 900+ commercial and industrial brands. Our cloud-based technologies combine video surveillance with AI analytics, POS, IoT, and ATM integration to enhance security, efficiency, and the customer experience. Backed by a global network of certified partners, we support customers in 75+ countries with flexible, scalable, open-platform solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, and owned by Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management, March Networks is a trusted partner and innovator in cloud-based, AI-powered video surveillance. Learn more at marchnetworks.com.

March Networks and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation.

