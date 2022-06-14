March Networks Announces Addition of ME8 Series IP Cameras to Growing Line of AI-Enabled Products

New cameras feature built-in video intelligence for accurate and rapid detection of security incidents and 4K resolution for crystal-clear images

OTTAWA, ON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - March Networks®, a global video surveillance and video-based business intelligence leader, is pleased to announce the addition of the ME8 Series IP Cameras to its line of products powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Incorporating advanced system-on-chip (SoC) technology from California-based company Ambarella®, the ME8 Series IP Cameras use Deep Neural Network processing power to accurately detect both people and vehicles. This built-in intelligence is combined with next-generation security analytics and 4K ultra high-definition (HD) resolution for the most detailed video and accurate, real-time detection of events. 4K ultra HD (8MP) produces extremely sharp images, with four times the resolution of a standard 2MP camera.

"The addition of the ME8 Series cameras aligns with our plan to offer customers a fully AI-enabled product line," said Net Payne, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, March Networks. He noted the company currently also offers 6MP AI-enabled cameras and its powerful X-Series Hybrid Recorders, which are purpose-built for tomorrow's AI applications with NVIDIA® SoC technology. The ME8 Series add to the company's complete end-to-end solution, which also includes its growing cloud services portfolio.

"Migrating customers to the cloud and AI-enabling our product line is our core focus," said Payne. "The AI-models in these cameras allow for a level of accuracy in detecting people and vehicles that can help to resolve security incidents that much quicker. Because of this accuracy, false alarms are greatly reduced."

The ME8 Series' AI-powered video analytics enable organizations to enhance security in both public and private spaces by detecting atypical activity more rapidly and consistently. Using this built-in video intelligence, customers can quickly respond to incidents such as building or zone intrusions, the abandonment of suspicious objects, and loitering and perimeter breaches by people and vehicles.

When combined with March Networks' Searchlight™ data analytics software, the cameras can also intelligently capture information on non-security related events such as curbside deliveries. Using the cameras' stopped vehicle analytic, for example, restaurants can track the number of mobile deliveries at different times throughout the day to analyze trends and improve speed of service. Big box retailers and grocers, meanwhile, can oversee all of their curbside deliveries, investigate any disputes, and uncover trends to improve service.

Organizations can choose from two distinct ME8 Series models, both fully compliant with the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Models include:

• The ME8 IR Dome, an indoor/outdoor dome camera featuring a 3.6-11mm motorized P-Iris lens

• The ME8 IR DuraBullet, a bullet camera purpose-built for outdoor use and also featuring a 3.6-11mm motorized P-Iris lens

Both ME8 Series models have built-in IR LEDs that can illuminate objects in the dark at over 131 feet (40 meters) away. Both are also protected by weather-proof (IP66), vandal-resistant (IK10) enclosures to ensure optimum performance in all climates.

To learn more or see the ME8 Series cameras in action, visit March Networks at booth #2013 at the NRF Protect show in Cleveland, Ohio, June 21-23.

About March Networks

March Networks® helps organizations transform video into business intelligence through the integration of surveillance video, analytics, and data from business systems and IoT devices. Companies worldwide use our software solutions to improve efficiency and compliance, reduce losses and risk, enhance customer service and compete more successfully. With deep roots in video security and networking, March Networks is also recognized as the leader in scalable, enterprise-class video management and hosted services. We are proud to work with many of the world's largest financial institutions, retail brands, cannabis operators and transit authorities, and to deliver our software and systems through an extensive distribution and partner network in more than 70 countries. Founded in 2000, March Networks is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. For more information, please visit marchnetworks.com. March Networks and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

