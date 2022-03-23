March Networks' Cloud Video Network Monitoring Service Insight Surpasses Growth Milestone

Insight provides March Networks customers with complete end-to-end support for their video surveillance systems with proactive remote health monitoring of all of their devices like recorders, cameras and hard drives, as well as overall network connectivity. Trained professionals in March Networks' Network Operations Center (NOC) work with the company's certified solution partners (CSPs) to remotely monitor end user customers' network infrastructure, apply software updates, and troubleshoot issues, including dispatching an on-site technician when required. A subscription-based service, Insight also offers both CSPs and end customers a convenient web-based portal where they can view video network information including all devices, warranty and location information as well as support tickets and ticket status for complete closed-loop workflows.

Any customer using either the cloud or on-premises version of March Networks Command™ Enterprise Software can now access asset-reporting services through the web portal with the Insight Asset and Reporting Service. This new service provides on-demand access to Insight's asset reports for customers who prefer to handle their own health monitoring and system maintenance, but want at-a-glance views of all video network devices like device name, model number, serial number and firmware version.

Insight currently supports Fortune 500 companies including tier 1 banks, and multi-national retail and quick service restaurants with thousands of franchise locations. Leading c-store chains, multi-state cannabis operators, educational institutions, and major U.S. public transportation agencies have signed onto the services with multi-year contracts.

"Insight is a success because it reduces the burden of maintaining a surveillance system, and gives customers peace of mind knowing our team is focused on the health of their system, so they, in turn, can stay focused on their business," said Net Payne, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, March Networks. "It is just one component of our growing cloud services product portfolio."

Insight can be combined with March Networks Command™ Enterprise Cloud service for a fully hosted video solution including server set up, administration and day-to-day maintenance. The service can also be combined with March Networks Searchlight™ for Retail software for video that is integrated with point-of-sale (POS) transaction data and analytics in the cloud.

"March Networks understands the technology benefits of the cloud and is well positioned to support our customers' migration paths through innovative solutions both today and in the months and years ahead," said Payne.

March Networks will showcase Insight March 23-25 at ISC West, booth 26041, at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, NV.

About March Networks

March Networks® helps organizations transform video into business intelligence through the integration of surveillance video, analytics, and data from business systems and IoT devices. Companies worldwide use our software solutions to improve efficiency and compliance, reduce losses and risk, enhance customer service and compete more successfully. With deep roots in video security and networking, March Networks is also recognized as the leader in scalable, enterprise-class video management and hosted services. We are proud to work with many of the world's largest financial institutions, retail brands, cannabis operators and transit authorities, and to deliver our software and systems through an extensive distribution and partner network in more than 70 countries. Founded in 2000, March Networks is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. For more information, please visit marchnetworks.com. March Networks and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

To keep up with March Networks news and updates, subscribe to its Intelligent IP Video Blog and stay connected by following March Networks on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE MARCH NETWORKS CORPORATION