March Networks Enhances Security for the 2024 Games in Paris

Command Enterprise Software and Intelligent Cameras add to Water Sport Venues' Security

PARIS, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - March Networks® is proud to announce its important role in the security setup for the Paris 2024 Games, specifically the Stade Nautique de Vaires-sur-Marne and the Vaires-Torcy leisure complex.

The Stade Nautique, set to host the rowing and canoe-kayak events, is under the vigilant surveillance of March Networks' intelligent cameras. This system, deployed in partnership with integrator RJ45 Technologies – plays a key role in both physical and material security for the site.

Enhancing Security for the 2024 Games in Paris

"March Networks is honored to contribute to the security of such a prestigious global event as the Paris Games. Our technology and expertise help both athletes and spectators focus on the games, knowing they are protected," said Claus Rønning, Vice President for March Networks in Europe.

The Vaires-Torcy leisure complex, accommodating athletes, spectators, and tourists, features a comprehensive, solar-powered security camera setup. Both sites are interconnected via a 5 km long radio link. March Networks Command Enterprise Software centralizes all camera feeds, providing strategic views and comprehensive coverage on a large video wall. Centralized management in video surveillance is crucial for efficient, consistent, and streamlined monitoring, control, and data retrieval across multiple locations, providing security for the expected 30,000 daily spectators at the site throughout the games.

March Networks leverages its experience as a trusted partner to more than 1,000 financial institutions, 300 retail brands, and 800 commercial and industrial businesses worldwide, to deliver the same advanced security solutions for large-scale events like the 2024 Games in Paris.

"Working with March Networks has always been a rewarding experience. Their enterprise-class technology and dedicated support team enable us to deliver exceptional security solutions. This project for Paris 2024 is a testament to our long-standing and successful collaboration," commented Bujar Marevci, President of RJ45 Technologies.

March Networks continues to set the standard for intelligent video surveillance solutions, helping ensure the safety of people and property at major events and with businesses worldwide. Our strategic deployments and partnerships underscore our commitment to providing innovative and effective security technology tailored to many industry sectors.

Learn more about March Networks Command Enterprise Software and our suite of advanced surveillance cameras.

Learn more about the Stade Nautique de Vaires-sur-Marne.

To speak to someone about March Networks' intelligent video solutions, please contact us.

About March Networks

March Networks® is leading the future of intelligent video, transforming enterprise video into actionable business intelligence. Globally recognized for our deep expertise in video security and data analytics, we empower organizations to enhance operational efficiency, security, and profitability. Our cloud-based, intelligent video technologies extend beyond traditional surveillance, integrating AI analytics and advanced integrations like POS systems, IoT devices, and ATMs to drive business growth and improve customer experiences. With global reach, local support, and a dedication to customer service, we provide seamless operation, maintenance, and optimization of systems for customers in over 70 countries. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, March Networks stands as a trusted partner and innovative leader in intelligent video surveillance.

March Networks and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation.

About RJ Technologies

RJ45 Technologies, a Platinum partner of March Networks since 2008, has a technical team that includes the number one ranked engineer in Europe. The company specializes in advanced security systems and has built a strong reputation in the industry. Based in Paris, France, the company has an impressive track record of successful projects in the public sector, retail and hospitality. RJ45 is known for handling both large-scale security challenges and smaller installations with expertise and reliability.

Disclaimer: March Networks® is not an official sponsor or partner of the Paris 2024 Games. All references to the Games are for informational purposes only.

SOURCE March Networks Corporation