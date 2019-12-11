March Networks Expands Cannabis Solution with Cova POS Integration

OTTAWA, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - March Networks®, a global video security and video-based business intelligence leader, is pleased to announce the integration of its Searchlight for Retail software with Cova, the point-of-sale (POS) software system designed specifically for cannabis dispensaries.

The integration enables cannabis businesses using the Cova POS platform to improve performance and profitability with Searchlight's video-based business intelligence. Through its unique combination of surveillance video, POS transaction data and analytics, Searchlight helps retailers gather transformative insights on customer service, operations and promotional efforts. It also alerts businesses to suspect transactions, like frequent voids or unusual discounts, and ties all POS transactions to surveillance video for rapid investigation.

"Combining Searchlight's transaction reporting and business intelligence capabilities with Cova's POS platform gives cannabis dispensaries one complete solution for sales transactions, loss prevention, business optimization and compliance," said Jeff Corrall, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Integrations, March Networks. "Both March Networks and Cova are committed to delivering scalable, easy-to-use software that helps cannabis operators fully comply with government requirements. We are pleased to add Cova to our portfolio of integrations for the cannabis market."

Gary Cohen, CEO of Cova Software, said the seamless integration creates a powerful tool for cannabis retailers.

"These connected platforms provide visibility and context that helps operators make confident decisions with peace of mind," said Cohen. "We're excited to work with partners like March Networks, who share Cova's commitment to help retailers simplify compliance and gain the insights they need to grow their business."

Tailor-made for the cannabis industry, Cova POS is used by more than 500 cannabis stores. It incorporates features like an age verification scanner and purchasing limits to help retail dispensaries comply with state/provincial and federal regulations on cannabis sales. The platform is also fully integrated with leading seed-to-sale traceability systems in the U.S.

March Networks' solution for cannabis operators also helps with seed-to-sale tracking and compliance by correlating data from radio frequency identification (RFID) tags with surveillance video in Searchlight. In states like Colorado, where RFID tagging from seed to sale is mandated by law, Searchlight allows cannabis operators to search for tagged product by date, time, product code or serial number and pull up the associated surveillance video.

Searchlight is part of March Networks complete solution for cannabis operators. The solution covers all stages of the cannabis supply chain including cultivation, testing, retail sales and secure delivery. Leading cannabis businesses, including two of the largest cannabis companies in the world, currently use March Networks.

March Networks will demonstrate the Searchlight-Cova POS integration at MJBizCon in Booth C3812 December 11-13, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV.

About March Networks

March Networks® helps organizations transform video into business intelligence through the integration of surveillance video, analytics, and data from business systems and IoT devices. Companies worldwide use our software solutions to improve efficiency and compliance, reduce losses and risk, enhance customer service and compete more successfully. With deep roots in video security and networking, March Networks is also recognized as the leader in scalable, enterprise-class video management and hosted services. We are proud to work with many of the world's largest financial institutions, retail brands, cannabis operators and transit authorities, and to deliver our software and systems through an extensive distribution and partner network in more than 70 countries. Founded in 2000, March Networks is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. For more information, please visit marchnetworks.com.

March Networks and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Cova Software

Cova is an award-winning, seed-to-sale compliant POS and Inventory Management solution designed to streamline cannabis retail. A compliance-first company, Cova not only meets all requirements in every market served, but constantly adapts to changing rules and regulations to make compliance simple for owners and employees, reducing the risk of infractions and fines. In addition to automated compliance features, Cova offers an intuitive, user-friendly design, and lightning-fast transaction time. Its technology platform currently powers more than 500 cannabis stores of all sizes with virtually no downtime, even on 4/20, making it the most robust and reliable cannabis POS system available. Headquartered in Denver, CO, and Vancouver, BC, Cova's team spans North America, including California, Washington, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Toronto, Saskatchewan and Winnipeg. Learn more at www.covasoftware.com/

SOURCE MARCH NETWORKS CORPORATION

Related Links

http://www.marchnetworks.com/

