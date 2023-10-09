March Networks' RideSafe XT with Sleep Mode Helps Transit Agencies Reduce Risk When Buses Are Out of Service

At APTA Expo, March Networks unveils new AI-enabled RideSafe XT, the market's most powerful, purpose-built transit bus recording platform

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - March Networks®, a global video surveillance and video-based business intelligence leader, is pleased to unveil at APTA Expo the new RideSafe XT IP NVR, the most powerful, purpose-built transit bus recording platform on the market. March Networks' RideSafe XT uniquely delivers a first-of-its-kind Sleep Mode capability enabled by artificial intelligence (AI) to help transit agencies eliminate damage and risk when buses are out of service.

"Vandalism is a common and expensive problem for transit agencies, as buses are often targeted while out of service and when they have no ability to record motion or unusual activity while powered down," said Net Payne, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, March Networks. "Sleep Mode with March Networks' RideSafe XT is the first capability on the market to leverage AI video analytics to detect people near a vehicle and instantly begin recording, saving transit agencies potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars every year. RideSafe XT futureproofs a transit agency for all of its growing video and analytics needs."

Purpose-built for the specific requirements of today's transportation industry, the new March Networks solution reduces security risk, keeps passengers and operators safer and gathers more conclusive evidence than is possible today with legacy solutions. Buses normally are equipped with legacy recorders and standard motion sensor timers, which cost $300-$450 per unit, are powered by the bus battery and are slow to initialize and record unusual activity. Often, perpetrators have moved to another side of the bus or out of the area altogether before cameras are triggered and recording begins.

RideSafe XT units, however, switch to low-power mode when buses are out of service and record directly to the NVRs SD card, based on configurable rules around parameters such as motion. This allows for around-the-clock recording coverage, with multiple cameras recording from multiple angles. The accurate AI-enabled analytics detect the difference in motion of people versus animals or even weather, so that video is recorded only when necessary. Then, when the bus is returned to its full power state, video automatically synchronizes with the March Networks RideSafe XT network video recorder (NVR), which is available in 8, 12 and 16 channel models.

RideSafe XT uses the leading NVIDIA® System on Chip (SoC) technology, and leverages a hardened Linux operating system (OS) to reduce the cyberattack footprint and offers end-to-end encryption to protect sensitive data. The plug-and-play solution can operate as a standalone unit that is programmable through embedded software, or it can be remotely managed and monitored through March Networks' Command for Transit video management solution (VMS), or other Transit Management Solutions (TMS).

The compact RideSafe XT with its rugged design, including solid-state storage, integrated power supply and battery backup, is compliant with the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), adheres to SAE J1455 specifications and provides IP65 protection from dust and moisture. The RideSafe XT NVR is available for all U.S. federal funding/projects.

To learn more about RideSafe XT, Sleep Mode and all of March Networks' Transportation and Transit solutions, visit the March Networks website at www.marchnetworks.com/solutions/transportation or visit us at the March Networks Booth #3013 at the APTA Expo, which continues through October 9-11 in Orlando, Florida.

About March Networks

March Networks® helps organizations transform video into business intelligence through the integration of surveillance video, analytics, and data from business systems and IoT devices. Companies worldwide use our software solutions to improve efficiency and compliance, reduce losses and risk, enhance customer service and compete more successfully. With deep roots in video security and networking, March Networks is also recognized as the leader in scalable, enterprise-class video management and hosted services. We are proud to work with many of the world's largest financial institutions, retail brands, cannabis operators and transit authorities, and to deliver our software and systems through an extensive distribution and partner network in more than 70 countries. Founded in 2000, March Networks is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. For more information, please visit marchnetworks.com. March Networks and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE MARCH NETWORKS CORPORATION