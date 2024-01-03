March of Dimes & CDC Aim to Reduce Birth Defects Cases, Save Lives

"Every Journey Matters" Campaign Highlights Awareness, Prevention, and Support for Families

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With 1 in 33 U.S. babies affected by birth defects each year, March of Dimes and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are kicking off National Birth Defects Awareness Month by providing information on birth defects prevention and their impact on individuals and families across all stages of life. Every four and a half minutes a baby is born with a birth defect and while many children with birth defects lead long and happy lives, birth defects are a leading cause of infant mortality in the U.S.

Throughout the month of January, March of Dimes is providing tips for people to increase their chances of having a healthy baby by managing health conditions and adopting healthy behaviors before becoming pregnant. Most often developing during the first three months of pregnancy when a baby's organs are forming, birth defects are structural changes that affect one or more parts of the body. The most common birth defects include congenital heart defects, cleft lip and cleft palate, and spina bifida. While some specific birth defects have very different rates of occurrence across racial and ethnic groups, birth defects can affect babies regardless of where they are born, their socioeconomic status, or their race or ethnicity.

"With every pregnancy, a woman starts out with a 3% chance of having a baby with a birth defect, regardless of underlying health conditions or lifestyle factors. And, women with birth defects may be more likely to have a baby with a birth defect," said Dr. Elizabeth Cherot, President and CEO of March of Dimes. "If a baby is diagnosed with a birth defect during pregnancy or born with a birth defect or other health condition, they many need special care as they develop. We urge pregnant individuals and those trying to conceive to take folic acid daily and see their health care provider to ensure their baby gets the best start possible."

Cherot added that March of Dimes is working with doctors and researchers to discover new treatments to improve the survival and health of babies. Advancements such as improved newborn screening and early detection of birth defects are tools used to save lives.

A CDC study found that U.S. rates of infant deaths due to birth defects declined by 10% from 2003-2017. However, not all babies are benefiting equally and the rates of infant death due to birth defects were 30% higher for babies born to Black moms compared with babies of White moms. More recently, the CDC released provisional data that showed the largest percentage increase in infant mortality in more than two decades, which was an increase of 3% from the previous year. Factors such as variation in quality healthcare, underlying chronic conditions, structural racism, and other social determinants of health contribute to these disparities and are areas of possible intervention.

Birth defects can happen for many reasons and an individual's genetics, behaviors, and social and environmental factors can impact risks for birth defects. Although not all birth defects can be prevented, individuals can take the following steps before conceiving to stay healthy during pregnancy and give their baby a healthy start in life:

Get 400 micrograms (mcg) of folic acid every day Prevent infections as some can be harmful to the developing baby and can even cause birth defects. Pregnant and recently pregnant women are more likely to get severely ill with COVID-19 compared with nonpregnant women. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy can protect you from severe illness. See a healthcare professional when planning a pregnancy and start prenatal care as soon as possible Talk to a healthcare provider about taking any medications Talk to a healthcare provider about vaccinations Keep diabetes under control Avoid alcohol, smoking cigarettes and marijuana, or other drugs at any time during pregnancy Avoid overheating and treat fever promptly



While many children with birth defects lead long lives and thrive, birth defects remain critical conditions that can cause challenges from infancy through adulthood. Parents of a baby with a birth defect can prepare for their child's needs by learning about their child's condition. Families should work with educators and healthcare providers to set meaningful goals to support children and adolescents living with birth defects and to help them transition from childhood to adulthood. Women living with birth defects should talk with their healthcare provers before becoming pregnant to learn how a pregnancy may affect them and their baby.

Join the conversation during National Birth Defects Awareness Month by following #EveryJourneyMatters and #BirthDefects, and visiting March of Dimes at marchofdimes.org/birthdefects.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs, and provide education and advocacy so that every family can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 85-year legacy, we support every pregnant person and every family. To learn more about March of Dimes, visit marchofdimes.org.

SOURCE March of Dimes Inc.