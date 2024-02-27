MARCH OF DIMES ADDS THREE NEW LEADERS TO BOARD OF TRUSTEES

INCOMING MEMBERS BRING CRITICAL EXPERTISE, GREATER DIVERSITY TO LEADERSHIP BODY

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, March of Dimes announced the appointment of three new members to its National Board of Trustees. As part of its longstanding commitment to build an inclusive body that's representative of a variety of voices, expertise and backgrounds, the new members are experienced leaders in healthcare, public health and business. Together, they will work with the current Board members and share their knowledge in support of March of Dimes in the areas of research, programs and advocacy to improve maternal and infant health outcomes in the U.S.

Dana Martin March of Dimes Board of Trustees Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH March of Dimes Board of Trustees Karen W. Johnson March of Dimes Board of Trustees

"Every day, too many moms and babies face preventable health risks that can lead to poor birth outcomes," said Sharon Mills Higgins, March of Dimes National Board of Trustees Chair. "Our incoming trustees bring decades of experience to the table and will bring new insights and perspectives to help drive our mission forward and help turn the tide of the maternal and infant health crisis."

The organization's Board of Trustees now stands at a total of twenty-two individuals from across the U.S. The new trustees have all previously worked with or volunteered for March of Dimes and are dedicated to the mission which will ensure that their seat at the table will help lead the organization forward to help support the needs of families in the U.S., especially families of color who are most impacted by the poor maternal and infant health outcomes.

The three trustees serving four-year terms are:

Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH is a Clinical Professor of Health Services, Policy and Practice, Clinical Professor of Medicine, and Clinical Professor of Pediatrics at Brown University, with subspecialty expertise in adult and pediatric infectious diseases. She previously served as Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health in 2015-2022 and was elected by her peers across the country to be president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO). She continues her work with national partners as CEO of Nicole Alexander-Scott, LLC, which focuses on strengthening investments in place-based, community-led interventions that will transform policies and systems in communities throughout the U.S.

Karen W. Johnson is Executive Chair at Clever Care Health Plan, Board Chair at ADEii Health and Board Director at The Oncology Institute. Previously, Karen served as March of Dimes' Interim President and CEO between January and July 2023 where she was responsible for all aspects of the organization's strategy, vision, and operations. With more than 35 years of experience in the healthcare industry, Karen is a change catalyst and innovative problem solver with a passion for leadership development and improving the health status of vulnerable populations.

Dana B. Martin is the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pascall Software, which focuses on using AI to prevent fraud in the financial services sector while also serving as Co-Founder and COO of Bridstowe Capital. After Dana's wife experienced seven prenatal losses, he turned to March of Dimes where he co-founded the March of Dimes Innovation Fund.

"I'm excited to work alongside our new Board of Trustees members who are deeply invested in improving health outcomes for our nation's moms and babies," said Dr. Elizabeth Cherot, March of Dimes President and Chief Executive Officer. "Through their professional and personal experiences, they understand the stakes and are investing their time, energy and expertise to help us ensure every mom and baby gets the best possible start."

