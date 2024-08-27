March of Dimes Announces Executive Leadership Changes to Advance US Maternal and Infant Health Initiatives

Cindy Rahman, Dr. Amanda P. Williams MD, MPH, FACOG appointed Interim President and CEO, Chief Medical Officer for organization

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- March of Dimes, the leading non-profit dedicated to improving maternal and infant health, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cindy Rahman as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and Amanda P. Williams, MD, MPH, FACOG as Interim Chief Medical Officer. These leadership changes mark an exciting chapter for the organization as it continues its mission to end preventable maternal health risks and death, preterm birth, and infant death, while closing the health equity gap.

As Interim President and CEO, Cindy will focus on executing the organization's 2024-2026 Strategic Plan, emphasizing program impact, financial growth, market reach, and organizational performance. She will also prioritize enhancing engagement efforts to foster an inclusive and positive workplace culture, collaborating with dedicated staff on mission-critical initiatives, and engaging with key stakeholders to strengthen support for March of Dimes' cause.

"I'm grateful to the Board of Trustees for the opportunity to step into the role of Interim President and CEO at March of Dimes, especially after having spent the past several years deeply engaged with our mission, our incredible team, and generous community of supporters," said Cindy Rahman. "Understanding our strengths and recognizing our opportunities will allow us to continue to build on the strong foundation we have in place across the organization. My priority is to ensure that our dedicated staff, supporters, and community recognize and feel gratitude for their collective efforts in making a lasting impact for all moms and babies."

Cindy has served as March of Dimes Chief Marketing Officer for the past five years where she was named the American Marketing Association (AMA) Foundation's National Nonprofit Marketer of the Year. With a proven track record of success, Cindy has demonstrated remarkable leadership in rebuilding the marketing team as a strategic partner, elevating the organization's brand, expanding donor reach, and driving digital and direct response strategy. Her deep commitment to the organization's mission is evident in every initiative she undertakes. She is an alumna of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and George Washington University School of Business.

In addition to the appointment of Interim President and CEO, March of Dimes is excited to welcome Dr. Amanda Williams as Interim Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Williams brings 17 years of clinical experience as a practicing OB-GYN at Kaiser Permanente and recently joined the March of Dimes National Mission Advisory Council. Previously, Dr. Williams served as Medical Director at Mahmee, a tech-enabled maternal health company dedicated to improving health equity and empowering families with wraparound care during the pregnancy and postpartum period. Dr. Williams currently serves as a Clinical Innovation Advisor with the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative (CMQCC) at Stanford University School of Medicine and is an adjunct faculty member in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

"I'm honored to join March of Dimes as Interim Chief Medical Officer," said Dr. Williams. "I look forward to working alongside the talented team, led by Cindy, to advance our efforts in research, education, advocacy, and community programs that will prioritize the well-being of all moms and babies."

These executive changes come at a time of significant positive momentum for March of Dimes. The National Board of Trustees also recently appointed Ellen Kelsay, President and CEO of Business Group on Health, as Board Chair of the National Board of Trustees to provide strategic oversight and governance to help the organization fulfill its mission of improving maternal and infant health in the US. In addition to Kelsay, the National Board of Trustees added three new leaders this year.

"We're thrilled to have Cindy, Dr. Williams, and our newest leaders step into these crucial roles," said Ellen Kelsay. "Their vision and dedication to our mission make them ideal leaders to guide us through this period of growth and to continue driving our impact in maternal and infant health."

Recent milestones and achievements include the launch of two new Mom & Baby Mobile Health Centers ® in Phoenix and New York, nearly $16 million raised during March of Dimes' largest fundraiser March For Babies , and the addition of two companies—Novocuff and Seven Starling—to the March of Dimes Innovation Fund portfolio, joining existing portfolio companies Iron Health, Raydiant Oximetry, and PyrAmes. The March of Dimes Innovation Fund is a venture philanthropy initiative that will use donated funds to invest in early-stage companies to address the most pressing maternal and infant health challenges.

Olympic Legend Allyson Felix has partnered with March of Dimes for Low Dose, Big Benefits , a multi-year campaign aimed at decreasing the adverse effects of preeclampsia and preterm birth through the use of low dose aspirin. The campaign expands upon the organization's It Starts With Mom® platform alongside partners, including HCA Healthcare. Furthermore, health technology company Masimo announced today their support for March of Dimes' NICU Family Support® program, by donating Masimo Stork™, a revolutionary, FDA-cleared smart home baby monitoring and alarm system to families as they transition home from the NICU. They will also take part in a March of Dimes donation matching program during NICU Awareness Month to provide additional resources and support to families in the NICU.

For more information and news about March of Dimes, please visit www.marchofdimes.org .

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, education, and advocacy, and provide programs and services so that every family can have the best possible start. Since 1938, we've built a successful legacy to support every pregnant person and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information.

