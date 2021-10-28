March of Dimes Announces Series of Events to Advance the Health of Moms and Babies During Prematurity Awareness Month

Oct 28, 2021, 11:53 ET
ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Prematurity Awareness Month in November, March of Dimes is announcing a series of activities to deepen our understanding of the maternal and infant health crisis, recommit to the actions and policy changes needed to improve their health and engage families to support the organization's critical work. Each day in the U.S., two babies die every hour and two women die from pregnancy complications, making the country among the most dangerous developed nations to give birth.
Beginning November 1, March of Dimes is rallying advocates to push Congress to pass its policy priorities in its year-end legislative package as part of the organization's #BlanketChange campaign. On November 13, the organization is celebrating military families with a virtual baby shower, providing more than 1,000 moms-to-be with free baby supplies, in addition to pregnancy and newborn health education and support services. Following the event sponsored by Philips, March of Dimes is hosting a week-long series of panel conversations to launch its 2021 Report Card, highlighting the latest data on the health of moms and babies and the actions policymakers can take to improve the health of our nation's families.
"November is an important month of action for March of Dimes as we release our Report Card, providing us with vital data and context on the state of maternal and infant health and prompting a closer look at the factors influencing their health, including the impact of the pandemic," said Stacey D. Stewart, President and CEO of March of Dimes. "I encourage everyone to join us throughout the month, including on Giving Tuesday, when we highlight the importance of supporters' generosity throughout the year."
March of Dimes Activities: (President and CEO Stacey D. Stewart to participate in below events)
- Monday, November 15: Official release of the 2021 Report Card at the National Press Club in Washington, DC. The event, entitled, "March of Dimes Report Card: Time for Action in Response to the Maternal and Infant Health Crisis," will feature a panel discussion and Q & A with Deputy Medical Officer and Senior Vice President Dr. Zsakeba Henderson and other leading maternal and infant health experts on the findings in this year's report. Tune in at 9:30 am ET on LinkedIn to watch live.
- Tuesday, November 16: Mom and Baby Action Network (MBAN) Summit will convene partners and leaders across cross-sector organizations to advance knowledge on the policies and programs that can advance equity in maternal and infant health. Register to join the MBAN Summit from 1:00 - 4:30 pm ET.
- Wednesday, November 17: On World Prematurity Day, we're joining advocates and supporters around the world to shine a light on the global prematurity health crisis. March of Dimes is also supporting a Washington Post Live virtual program, which will feature an interview with Stewart by Jade Roper-Tolbert, influencer and March of Dimes Celebrity Advocate Council member. Register to watch live.
- Thursday, November 18: Our Healthy Moms Strong Babies Webinar will feature a panel of experts, including Deputy Medical Officer and Senior Vice President Dr. Zsakeba Henderson, to further discuss the findings of the Report Card. Tune in at 2:00 pm ET on Facebook LIVE
- Friday, November 19: March of Dimes is launching a public awareness and advocacy campaign to educate moms and families about the importance of routine vaccinations and to advocate for vaccine equity in the U.S. More information will be available on November 18, at www.marchofdimes.org/vaccines.
- Saturday, November 20: On National Family Volunteer Day, March of Dimes is encouraging families and volunteers to provide a meal to someone who is pregnant, a new parent or someone struggling after a recent loss. To get involved, click here.
- Tuesday, November 30: Giving Tuesday, "Our Mission in Action," we're showcasing the work we do in local communities and launching the March of Dimes Holiday Virtual Auction, which will run through December 10. Rob Huebel, actor and March of Dimes Celebrity Advocate Council member, will host the virtual event. Tune in at 8:00 pm ET on marchofdimes.org or our Facebook or YouTube channels. To support March of Dimes on Giving Tuesday, click here.
- Thursday, December 2: March of Dimes is partnering with The Hill Live for a virtual town hall, entitled "Investing in Maternal and Infant Health," to elevate the #BlanketChange movement to support the health of all moms and babies through policy actions. Tune in to hear our conversations with Members of Congress and Stewart's special interview with Nina Westbrook, founder and editor-in-chief of Bene by Nina and founder of Minibrook. Register to watch live at 1:00 pm ET.
