March of Dimes Awards Discovery Research Grants to Trio of Scientists

ARLINGTON, Va., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- March of Dimes, the leading organization fighting for the health of all moms and babies, today announced the three winners of the 2024 Discovery Research Grants. Each winner receives a $200,000 grant over two years to help drive their work to improve maternal and infant health outcomes.

March of Dimes Discovery Research Grants are awarded to scientists who have a history of published work in the maternal and infant health field. The awardees propose groundbreaking research programs that aim to drastically alter clinical care through new diagnostics, preventive interventions, or therapeutics to improve outcomes for moms and babies. These grants are awarded to scientists whose research is focused on ways to reduce spontaneous preterm birth, racial inequities as they relate to morbidity, mortality, and access to care, and cardiovascular conditions during pregnancy.

"We are truly after big change at March of Dimes, and it cannot be done without the power of scientific research, which is at the foundation of our organization," said Dr. Emre Seli, Chief Scientific Advisor at March of Dimes. "Discovery awards are our most ambitious and support top-brass scientists who are working toward solving the biggest problems facing moms and babies today: poor heart health, preterm birth, and racial inequities. Solving these issues amounts to transformational change, and we're determined that trailblazing translational research can get us there—in this lifetime."

This year's winners are:

Dr. James W. Collins, Jr., Medical Director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago – Dr. Collins will study the effect of cross generational neighborhood poverty and associated racial disparities on adverse birth outcomes in the US. We know that the social drivers of health impact maternal and infant health outcomes and Dr. Collins will look at whether African American babies' increased risk of adverse birth outcomes results from their mother's and maternal grandmother's exposure to chronic stressors stemming from their respective early-life residences in impoverished urban neighborhoods. Dr. Collins' Discovery Grant program will also determine if poverty-driven epigenetic changes leading to adverse birth outcomes may be reversed after two generations of upward economic mobility.

Dr. Jennifer Gaddy, Associate Professor of Medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center – Dr. Gaddy will study how white blood cells in the placenta use zinc to prevent Group B strep (GBS) bacteria from infecting babies in utero. While GBS is present in the gut microbiota of most healthy people and causes no damage, if the bacteria cross the placenta, it can lead to preterm birth and other serious complications. Previous research has shown that micronutrients like zinc may help placental white blood cells, called placental macrophages, prevent GBS infection.

Prof. Dafna Ben Bashat, Deputy Director of Tel Aviv's Sagol Brain Institute – Dr. Bashat will study the placenta's role in the growth and health of babies in utero whose moms have sleep apnea, which impacts up to 35% of pregnant people. Because sleep apnea leads to a temporary disruption of oxygen to the mom, and thus placenta and baby, it can affect placental growth and function, resulting in changes to fetal development. Prof. Ben Bashat and her team will use ultrasound and advanced MRI techniques to study the placentas of pregnant women and conduct a comprehensive assessment of babies' growth in utero. This work will shed light on how sleep apnea affects placental function and fetal development, and test whether a commonly used breathing mask for sleep apnea can help pregnant women avoid severe adverse outcomes.

