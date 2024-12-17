March of Dimes Awards Dr. Dennis Lo the 2025 March of Dimes Richard B. Johnston, Jr., MD Prize

Recognized for discovery of cell-free fetal DNA in maternal blood and creation of noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT), used by as many as 50% of pregnant women in the US to screen for genetic conditions like Down syndrome

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- March of Dimes, the leading organization fighting for the health of moms and babies, is proud to recognize Dr. Dennis Lo, PhD, as the recipient of the 2025 March of Dimes Richard B. Johnston, Jr., MD Prize.

This prestigious award is presented annually to an outstanding scientist who has made exceptional contributions to advancing our understanding of pregnancy, birth, and prenatal development. Dr. Lo, a resident of Hong Kong, serves as the vice chancellor and president of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, where he is also a professor of medicine and chemical pathology, and director of the Li Ka Shing Institute of Health Sciences.

Known as the 'father of noninvasive prenatal testing,' Dr. Lo is an internationally renowned scientist whose 1997 discovery of fetal DNA in maternal blood, known as cell-free fetal DNA, set the stage for his invention of noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT), a blood test that can safely and accurately screen babies in the womb for Down syndrome, or Trisomy 21, which results from an extra copy of chromosome 21.

"It is simply impossible to overstate the impact Dr. Lo's pair of discoveries have had on the health of moms and babies over the last fifteen years," said Dr. Emre Seli, Chief Scientific Advisor at March of Dimes. "His work has dramatically reduced the risks associated with invasive screening methods, contributed to early detection of chromosomal abnormalities, and even led to the recognition of maternal cancer. The impact his revolutionary work has had on improving maternal and infant health outcomes has been tremendous."

This award, established in honor of Dr. Johnston, Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics at the University of Colorado and former Medical Director at March of Dimes, includes a cash prize and was created as a tribute to Dr. Jonas Salk, the pioneer behind the polio vaccine. It aligns with March of Dimes' research strategy to tackle the complex challenges surrounding the maternal and infant health crisis. To date, eight recipients have gone on to win the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Since the introduction of NIPT in 2011, the test has become a standard of care across the US, with as many as half of all pregnant women taking it routinely at the end of their first trimester to screen for chromosomal imbalances and reveal the sex of their child. Dr. Lo's initial discovery has led to a rapid expansion of the conditions covered in the test, which now include chromosomal imbalances like Trisomy 18, known as Edwards syndrome, Trisomy 13, known as Patau syndrome, and Monosomy X, known as Turner syndrome.

In addition, NIPT tests can also screen for much rarer imbalances, chromosomal micro-deletions, sex chromosome disorders, and single gene disorders like cystic fibrosis or sickle cell disease. Crucially, in recent years, the test has attracted attention for the detection of maternal cancer and paved the way for scientists working with pregnant women to use cell-free RNA to uncover information about the fetus, the placenta, and the mom to predict gestational age and risk of preterm birth and preeclampsia.

"I'm honored to receive this award from March of Dimes, an organization that shares my values of translational research to propel health forward," said Dr. Lo. "Watching prenatal testing become the standard of care for expectant mothers throughout the world has been the privilege of a lifetime."

March of Dimes will present the award to Dr. Lo at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the Society for Reproductive Investigation in Charlotte, North Carolina, on March 29, 2025.

Dr. Lo received his Bachelor of Arts degree from University of Cambridge and his medical and philosophy degrees from University of Oxford.

