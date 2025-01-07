March of Dimes Celebrates Historical White House Visits and Bold Steps by the Biden-Harris Administration to Improve US Maternal and Infant Health

President Joe Biden greets March of Dimes leadership and Ambassador Family in Oval Office. Post this

"March of Dimes is honored to be part of a long-standing tradition in which its mission-impacted families have had the distinct honor of meeting with nearly every president since its founding by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1938," said Ellen Kelsay, Chair of the March of Dimes National Board of Trustees. "This important partnership with each administration helps us continue to drive needed change for so many moms, babies, and their families and help solve the maternal and infant health crisis."

President Biden extended a warm welcome to the Caulder family in December, inviting David and William to his desk, and shared his personal story about the loss of his first wife and daughter, reminding the family of the important role of moms and strong support systems. The President made sure to point out the portrait of President Franklin D. Roosevelt hanging in the Oval Office. President Roosevelt's personal struggle with polio led him to found the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, which was later renamed the March of Dimes Foundation.

The Biden-Harris Administration, in particular, advanced the following key achievements, advocated by March of Dimes and other partners, including:

The White House Blueprint for Addressing the Maternal Health Crisis, a whole-of-government effort to combat maternal mortality and morbidity.

Extension of Medicaid postpartum coverage in 46 states (plus Washington, DC , and the US Virgin Islands).

, and the US Virgin Islands). Establishment of the first baseline federal requirements for obstetrical care services, emergency services, and discharge planning in hospitals to enhance the quality of maternal and emergency preparedness in healthcare facilities.

Investment through the Health Resources and Services Administration's (HRSA) of $15 million over the next four years to strengthen care, improve maternal health, and reduce disparities in rural communities. The funding will be distributed to awardees through the Rural Maternity and Obstetrics Management Strategies (Rural MOMS) Program, which March of Dimes has supported since its creation.

"I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to President Biden for inviting my family to the White House to share our story. It means so much to us to see maternal health and infant mortality prioritized at the highest levels of government," said Elizabeth Kemp Caulder, March of Dimes Board Member and Mission Mom. "I also want to thank March of Dimes for their steadfast support through our journey, particularly during the heartbreaking loss of our children Victoria and Ronald Jr. March of Dimes' commitment to advocate for families like ours inspires hope and reminds us that no family should have to navigate these challenges alone."

Additional March of Dimes policy priorities that made advancements during this Congress to improve health outcomes for moms and babies include:

House passage of the PREEMIE Act and the Preventing Maternal Deaths Act, that would advance research into preterm birth, maternal death and severe morbidity, and strengthen and reauthorize Maternal Mortality Review Committees (MMRCs).

Enactment of the MOMS Who Serve Act in the National Defense Authorization Act, requiring the Department of Defense to pilot a program within military medical facilities to assess the impact of prevention programs for perinatal mental health conditions to women and their families.

Enactment of the Maternal and Child Health Stillbirth Prevention Act, which clarified that current funding through the Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Services Block Grant may be used for stillbirth prevention activities.

Senate passage of the Connected Maternal Online Monitoring (MOM) Act, which directs the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide Medicaid coverage recommendations for remote monitoring devices to help detect maternal health risks in pregnant women.

Senate passage of the BABES Enhancement Act, which would require hygienic handling of breast milk and baby formula by TSA and private company screening personnel.

Enactment of the Emergency Medical Services for Children Reauthorization Act, which would extend the authorization of the Emergency Medical Services for Children program.

March of Dimes looks forward to continuing advocacy efforts in 2025 that will address barriers to care, expand access to all individuals, and will ultimately improve maternal and infant health in the US so that every family can get the best possible start. Receive our advocacy newsletter to stay updated and learn more as March of Dimes continues to advocate for moms and babies next year.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, education, and advocacy, and provide programs and services so that every family can get the best possible start. Since 1938, we've built a successful legacy to support every pregnant person and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Follow us on social at @marchofdimes.

SOURCE March of Dimes Inc.