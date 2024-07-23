March of Dimes Raises More Than $15.4 Million at 54th Annual March for Babies

Organization thanks the more than 41,000 registered walkers for their support of moms and babies nationwide

ARLINGTON, Va., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- March of Dimes, the leader in the fight for the health of all moms and babies, proudly announces the success of the 54th annual March for Babies: A Mother of a Movement, the organization's largest annual fundraiser. This year's event, held across the country, saw more than 41,000 registered walkers coming together to support one another and raise critical funds to improve maternal and infant health in the US. March of Dimes and its partners have successfully raised more than $15.4 million so far this year to advance research, education, advocacy, and programs, ensuring healthy outcomes for moms and babies.

"We're incredibly grateful to the thousands of walkers, volunteers, and supporters who joined us for this year's March for Babies," said Kelly Ernst, March of Dimes Chief Impact Officer. "The overwhelming participation and millions raised will have a profound impact on our efforts to improve maternal and infant health in the US. Together, we're making a difference for families across the country and ensuring that every mom and baby has the best possible start."

"We're incredibly grateful to the thousands of walkers, volunteers, and supporters who joined us this year." Post this

National corporate partners Publix, Gerber, and HCA Healthcare played a crucial role in the event's success. Gerber employees have actively participated in fundraising, creating care kits for neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) families, and joining walks nationwide. HCA Healthcare supports March of Dimes to improve the health of families through initiatives in their hospitals that aim to reduce unnecessary Cesarean births and enhance postpartum education. Publix, a long-standing supporter since 1995, has raised more than $100 million to date. Its annual in-store campaign, which will take place in August, has achieved remarkable results in vital support and programs to promote healthy moms and strong babies through the dollars donated by Publix's customers at the register and its associates.

The following Movement Makers also played a pivotal role in the success of this year's March for Babies, raising more than $75,000 each to support the organization's mission. March of Dimes is incredibly grateful to H-E-B; Jack and Jill of America; HCA Houston Healthcare; GE in Cincinnati; Southeastern Paper Company, and Spinx Company in South Carolina; and Los Angeles County; McCarthy Building Companies in San Diego; DELL Inc. in Austin; and Zeta Phi Beta and Sigma Gamma Rho sororities; and Alpha Phi Alpha and Phi Beta Sigma fraternities, and team Palmieri, Tyler, Wiener, Wilhelm & Waldron, LLP, in Orange County, California, including top national fundraiser Rick Salus who raised more than $100,000 individually. Their extraordinary fundraising efforts have significantly contributed to helping every mom, baby, and family get a healthy start.

March for Babies provides a vital opportunity for families, schools, and businesses to unite in their parenthood journey while contributing to the mission of healthy moms and babies. The success of March for Babies is also attributed to the top national family teams, including Team Schatzman of Houston, Texas, the Kernan family of Chicago, Illinois, and the Bricker family of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania—their deeply personal connections to March of Dimes fuels their commitment to support and fund the organization's mission. This year, the event achieved 100% staff participation among March of Dimes employees, showcasing the organization's commitment to improving maternal and infant health outcomes.

As March of Dimes continues its efforts to combat the maternal and infant health crisis, the organization looks forward to the continued support of its partners and the community. The organization encourages individuals to participate in future events, volunteer, or donate online. Visit marchforbabies.org to find events in your area, learn about volunteer opportunities, and make online donations.

About March of Dimes

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs, and provide education and advocacy so that every family can have the best possible start. Since 1938, we've built a successful legacy to support every pregnant person and every family. Visit marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information.

SOURCE March of Dimes Inc.