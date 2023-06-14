MARCH OF DIMES TESTIFIES BEFORE CONGRESS ON THE NEED TO PRIORITIZE MOM & BABY HEALTH

News provided by

March of Dimes Inc.

14 Jun, 2023, 10:30 ET

Urges Passage of Bills to Improve Infant Health, Prevent Maternal Deaths

ARLINGTON, Va., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In testimony before Congress today, March of Dimes Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Elizabeth Cherot sounded the alarm on the nation's maternal and infant health crisis, saying that supporting women before, during and between pregnancies is integral to improving health outcomes for them and their babies. Cherot called for lawmakers to take swift action to pass critical legislation that can help address this public health crisis.

Testifying before the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health, Cherot pointed to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that shows the number of U.S. women dying from pregnancy-related issues continues to climb. The report shows that 1,205 deaths were reported in 2021, reflecting an increase of nearly 89% in the maternal mortality rate since 2018.

Alongside this news, Cherot noted that "the number of women who experience pregnancy-related complications, or severe maternal morbidity, is increasing at a troubling rate." She also warned that the state of infant health mirrors that of maternal health, saying recent preliminary data from CDC showing a 1% dip in the preterm birth rate, while promising, still means that 1 in 10 babies are born too sick and too soon.

What's more, Cherot said persistent disparities exist across key maternal and infant health indicators.  Black and Native American women 62% more likely to give birth prematurely, and their babies have a mortality rate double that of the White population.

Cherot urged lawmakers to take immediate action on the following legislation:

  • The PREEMIE Reauthorization Act of 2023 (H.R. 3226) which represents the federal government's commitment to preventing preterm birth and its consequences. This legislation reauthorizes CDC's highly successful Pregnancy Risk Assessment Monitoring System or PRAMS. It also provides for a new study by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to examine the societal costs, the impact of social factors, and gaps in public health programs related to preterm birth.
  • The Preventing Maternal Deaths Reauthorization Act of 2023 (H.R. 3838), which strengthens and expands federal support for Maternal Mortality Review Committees (MMRCs). MMRCs play an invaluable role in identifying maternal deaths, analyzing the factors that contributed to maternal deaths, and translating the lessons learned into policy changes.

To read the full text of Cherot's written testimony, click here.

ABOUT MARCH OF DIMES
March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every family can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 85-year legacy, we support every pregnant person and every family. To learn more about March of Dimes, please visit marchofdimes.

SOURCE March of Dimes Inc.

Also from this source

MARCH OF DIMES AWARDS SCHOLARSHIPS TO OUTSTANDING UNDERGRADUATE AND GRADUATE NURSING STUDENTS DEDICATED TO MOM, BABY HEALTH, AND CLOSING THE HEALTH EQUITY GAP

MEMBERS OF CONGRESS UNITE TO SERVE UP CLASSIC DISHES IN COMPETITION AT ANNUAL MARCH OF DIMES GOURMET GALA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.