March Recap: BBVA Compass creates local, community and consumer opportunities

Other articles published on bbva.com reflected the bank's ongoing efforts and commitment to being an engine of opportunity locally and within its communities, including its $2.8 million investment to lift up New Mexico's underserved communities.

Creating opportunities for consumers

BBVA Compass Express Personal Loan goes digital, opens to consumers in multiple states

With the BBVA Compass Express Personal Loan, customers and non-customers in the majority of the bank's footprint can digitally apply for an unsecured personal loan and in the process, obtain near instant decisioning and potential same day funding.

BBVA Compass launches new BBVA Compass Rewards Card

With no annual fee or rewards cap, the recently launched BBVA Compass Rewards Card offers cardholders the ability to earn up to 2% in rewards for every dollar spent across all credit card categories.

Financial regulatory reform bill passes Senate, heads to House

In March, the financial regulatory reform bill (S.2155) passed through the Senate and moved to the House. The bill includes the MOBILE Act, an idea originally conceived in BBVA Compass' Legal Department aimed at helping the underserved and unbanked gain access to mainstream financial services.

Banking with mobile and winning

As a participant of BBVA Compass' Sign In & Win Sweepstakes, Birmingham-area customer David Everett was announced as the grand prize winner and awarded $10,000 simply for making a mobile deposit via the BBVA Compass Mobile Banking App.

He ordered up an easy personal loan: He got one

Locust Fork, Ala. resident Kevin Cox was BBVA Compass Express Personal Loan's first digital customer, starting and completing his journey from application to funding in fewer than 13 hours.

What an installment loan is and how to get one

In this article, BBVA Compass Executive Director of Consumer Lending Shayan Khwaja broke down the definition of an installment loan and shared advice on how to obtain one.

Installment loans versus revolving loans

BBVA Compass outlined the fundamental differences between an installment loan and a revolving loan for consumers looking to obtain credit.

Understanding payday loans versus personal loans

On the surface, personal loans and payday loans may sound similar, but they can differ — including variations in approval and funding timing, credit requirements, loan terms and interest rates.

Flashback Friday: A huge opportunity in the U.S.

As part of its Flashback Friday series, BBVA Compass recapped the interview that took place shortly after Onur Genç took the reigns as BBVA Compass CEO and country manager in January 2017. Genç sat down with BBVA CEO Carlos Torres Vila to discuss the bank's commitment to the U.S., stating "we are people serving people."

Making sure your assets are safe throughout your life and after

BBVA Compass Head of Asset Management and Trust Maria Holmes offered a few tips for people looking to secure their assets in this life and after.

Remote Deposit Online is a lucky find for small business owners

As with consumers, BBVA Compass continues to create opportunities for small business owners. BBVA Compass spotlighted its Remote Deposit Online service, which gives enterprises the ability to digitally deposit checks quickly and securely.

Creating opportunities locally/within communities

BBVA Compass invests $2.8 million to lift up New Mexico's underserved communities

BBVA Compass assembled Albuquerque leaders to celebrate the bank's $2.8 million in equity equivalent investments in Homewise and the New Mexico Community Development Loan Fund, two organizations dedicated to creating opportunities for low- to moderate-income families in the city.

BBVA Compass gathers Dallas to celebrate Café Momentum, help launch its next growth phase

BBVA Compass clients and Dallas community leaders gathered at Café Momentum, where former juvenile offenders who power the local restaurant gave guests a firsthand look at the ambitious venture of founder Chad Houser, last year's $50,000 winner of the bank's accelerator program for social entrepreneurs, BBVA Momentum.

The stars - and the food - shine in L.A. during Oscars weekend

As a co-sponsor, BBVA Compass brought its brand ambassadors, the Roca Brothers of the Michelin three-star restaurant El Celler de Can Roca, to design and prepare dinner for the Academy Awards Viewing Party, an event where raised funds benefited the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Los Angeles-based food blogger wins BBVA Compass Student Chef Experience as part of All-Star Chef Classic

Los Angeles-based food blogger Veronica Hendrix won the BBVA Compass Student Chef Experience Sweepstakes as part of L.A. LIVE's All-Star Chef Classic, getting a rare opportunity of an in-kitchen experience with top culinary mind Chef Jamie Bissonnette.

BBVA Compass boosts its San Diego commercial banking office with three new relationship managers

BBVA Compass boosted its San Diego commercial banking team with three new relationship managers, a move that reflects the bank's strong focus on creating opportunities and building its brand in California.

Houston Dash tie in 2018 season opener at BBVA Compass Stadium

The Houston Dash kicked off their 2018 season at BBVA Compass Stadium on Sunday, March 25, marking the beginning of the soccer team's fifth season in existence. BBVA Compass clients had a winning experience with perks, compliments of BBVA Compass.

New Houston Dynamo season yields new opportunities for BBVA Compass clients

BBVA Compass has created opportunities for BBVA Compass clients to enjoy the new Houston Dynamo season through a variety of perks, including complimentary parking and VIP admission for BBVA Compass clients.

