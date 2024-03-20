March to the beat of your own drum: LELO unveils the new ultimate music vibrator SIRI™ 3

Every now and then you try a sex toy that is so perfectly in tune with you that you wonder if it knows what you want even before you know it yourself.

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is often half by chance and half by design. Not with LELO. What LELO set out to do is to identify exactly what it is that makes a good pleasure object feel so personal, and came up with a result - the LELO SIRI™ 3, the sound activated clitoral massager that actually listens to YOU. No worries, it does not kiss and tell. Just listens.

The science behind it

Much has been written about music and sexuality, but most oftenly through the sexualisation debate. How music is used by people in their everyday sexual practices has not been so widely considered. Music has been shown to affect the mood and performance, for example several studies have shown it to improve athletic performance by increasing motivation.

But does that translate to arousal and performance in bed? A survey done by LELO brings data from which it can be analyzed what people think of the music-sex correlation. What the survey showed is that almost sixty percent of those who participated found the music to be both a huge turn on and influence on the mood, with 29% saying it actually can improve sexual experience. Almost half of those surveyed (45%) prefer music to massage oils to get them in the mood. Simultaneously, 42% find the music to be distracting, thus not contributing to the experience.

When it comes to sex, music equally affects men and women (54%). 45% believe people listening to music together (at a concert, or via an app at home) are more likely to end up having sex. Music is distracting 42%.

A recent theory developed at the Northwestern University in Chicago suggested the key to orgasm is rhythm. The theory establishes a dependency of sexual pleasure on rhythms, claiming that (simply put) sexual pleasure is a kind of trance and orgasm is all about rhythmic timing. This idea resonates especially in the era of music apps and the ability to create curated playlists for any occasion (preferably at 119 BPM which has been found to be the sexiest of all tempos). Given all this, it is no surprise that a whopping 43% of those surveyed by LELO are curious about toys that link music and sex, and would definitely try such a toy.

The result

Immediately after the launch of the original SIRI™, it quickly became popular amongst singers, coaches and music students for the way in which it helped them exercise and control their vocal cords. Following this success, LELO decided to further this idea and take it to its logical conclusion: a sound-responsive pleasure product that can be controlled by music, by a lover's voice, or by the sound of your own sighs.

This has been achieved by installing a small microphone and tuning it to detect and respond to just the right level of sound: every time it picks up a noise within the right level of volume it vibrates accordingly. This allows you to experiment with different sensations and pulsations according to the sounds around you, opening up a whole new way to explore the sensual rhythms of your favorite songs , amongst much else, without ever having to interfere with the controls.

SIRI™ 3 features an updated sound-responsive setting with focused sound recognition thanks to newly developed SOUNDSENSE™ technology. With more vibration settings and in new colors, users can now pursue a perfect clitoral orgasm using SoundSense technology in harmony with their favorite playlist helping them hit those high notes in the bedroom.

The Lelo Siri 3 packs a powerful punch into a small package. This clitoral stimulator provides the rumbly vibrations you expect, transmitting them through its perfectly designed head. Last but not least, SIRI™ 3 is not just an intimate pleasure product. Like many of our luxury vibrators it can be used to massage the whole body.

In a nutshell:

SIRI™ 3 offers 10 different vibration settings, varying in intensity from a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse.

SoundSense technology embedded in SIRI™ 3 uses two built-in microphones to offer precise sound recognition and noise cancellation to provide real-time sound-activated stimulation.

Focused sound recognition - eliminates all undesirable noise from the environment.

Three new soft colours : Soft Pink, Calm Lavender and Pistachio Cream.

Ultra-smooth premium silicone that feels warm to the touch, allowing for profoundly fulfilling and hygienic pleasure.

Waterproof - the microphone has a layer of silicone over it and uses the same technology that makes our charger sockets submersible too, making it 100% waterproof.

RRP 159 USD/EUR.

