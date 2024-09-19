Marchon Eyewear and Canada Goose Sign Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Eyewear

NEW YORK, NY and TORONTO, ON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Marchon Eyewear, Inc., one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of quality eyewear and sunglasses, and Canada Goose announced that they have entered an exclusive, long-term global licensing agreement.

New sun and optical styles designed under this partnership, the first-ever Canada Goose eyewear collection, will roll out globally beginning Spring 2025. Incorporating signature design elements and performance features, all eyewear styles will be crafted with sustainable* materials – an important commitment for both Marchon and Canada Goose.

"In our ongoing effort to add world class partners to our portfolio of brands, we are excited to welcome Canada Goose and bring their performance luxury brand to consumers around the world," said Thomas Burkhardt, President, Marchon Eyewear, Inc. "Canada Goose shares our dedication to quality, craftsmanship, and design, along with their commitment to using sustainable materials, we are confident their expansion into eyewear will add to the brand's continued success."

"Our expansion into eyewear marks an exciting new chapter for our brand, emphasizing a commitment to creating a lifestyle of products and deepening our connection with consumers across all seasons," said Dani Reiss, Chairman & CEO, Canada Goose. "As with every product we create, we will deliver exceptional quality, craftsmanship and protection from the elements – and we know that our partners at Marchon share our vision."

Canada Goose eyewear will be sold through select optical retailers, department stores, Canada Goose stores, and online at www.canadagoose.com and www.eyeconic.com in the US.

*Sustainable materials for this collection include Eastman Acetate Renew™ (a fully sustainable material produced via Eastman's innovative carbon renewal technology), Plant-based resin (made from castor-bean oil, a cleaner alternative to petroleum-based plastics), and Titanium.

About Marchon Eyewear, Inc.

Marchon Eyewear, Inc. is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of quality eyewear and sunglasses. The company markets its products under prestigious brand names including: Calvin Klein, Columbia, Converse, DKNY, Donna Karan, Dragon, FERRAGAMO, Flexon, Karl Lagerfeld, Lacoste, Liu Jo, Longchamp, Marchon NYC, Nautica, Nike, Nine West, Pure, Reserva, Skaga, Victoria Beckham and ZEISS. Marchon Eyewear distributes its products through a global network of subsidiaries and distributors, serving over 80,000 accounts in more than 100 countries. Marchon Eyewear is a VSP Vision™ company, which is focused on its purpose of empowering human potential through sight and connecting its more than 85 million members to affordable, accessible, high quality eye care and eyewear. Marchon Eyewear has a proud history of commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility initiatives – EYES ON TOMORROW™ For more information, visit www.marchon.com and follow @marchoneyewear.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose is a performance luxury outerwear, apparel, footwear and accessories brand that inspires all people to thrive in the world outside. We are globally recognized for our commitment to Canadian manufacturing and our high standards of quality, craftsmanship and functionality. We believe in the power of performance, the importance of experience, and that our purpose is to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. For more information, visit www.canadagoose.com.

