MARCHON EYEWEAR AND SAVANNAH COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN ANNOUNCE FASHION EYEWEAR DESIGN COURSE PARTNERSHIP

NEW YORK, NY. and SAVANNAH, GA., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Marchon Eyewear Inc., announces a new academic partnership with the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), the global leader in art, design, and innovation in higher education, as the university launches its first-ever Fashion Eyewear Design course. SCAD's new dedicated Fashion Eyewear Design course within the university's prestigious Accessory Design program will allow students to explore the fusion of fashion and style with technical skills to design innovative eyewear.

Through the new SCAD Fashion Eyewear Design course and partnership with industry leader Marchon, the students will receive instruction in the art of eyewear design, focusing on technical and concept development, construction, technology, merchandising, industry innovations, standards, and more. The design and product development team at Marchon is eager to connect with students to provide hands-on learning experiences with expert mentorship and engagement in the classroom. Throughout the academic year, talented SCAD students will gain expertise in the latest tools and define their own unique design language.

"We are very proud to announce our partnership with SCAD, the premier design university," said Thomas Burkhardt, President of Marchon Eyewear, Inc. "By collaborating with SCAD, we are solidifying our commitment to educate and nurture the next generation of eyewear designers, while pushing the envelope for innovation and creativity."

"Eyewear has evolved from a simple necessity to a bold statement of personal style. At SCAD, we are thrilled to be the first U.S. design university to offer a dedicated course in Eyewear Design, one of the industry's most exciting fields where fashion meets innovation," said Long-Nam TÔ, Chair of Accessory Design at SCAD. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Marchon, the leading U.S. eyewear maker as we launch this new course, and that our talented students will have the exclusive opportunity to engage with Marchon design leaders as they create market-ready designs that are not only stylish but also meet the highest standards of comfort, fit, functionality, and technical innovation."

About Marchon Eyewear, Inc.

Marchon Eyewear, Inc. is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of quality eyewear and sunglasses. The company markets its products under prestigious brand names including Calvin Klein, Columbia, Converse, DKNY, Donna Karan, Dragon, FERRAGAMO, Flexon, Karl Lagerfeld, Lacoste, Liu Jo, Longchamp, Marchon NYC, Nautica, Nike, Nine West, Pure, Reserva, Skaga, Victoria Beckham and ZEISS. Marchon Eyewear distributes its products through a global network of subsidiaries and distributors, serving over 80,000 accounts in more than 100 countries. Marchon Eyewear is a VSP Vision™ company, which is focused on its purpose of empowering human potential through sight and connecting its more than 85 million members to affordable, accessible, high quality eye care and eyewear. Marchon Eyewear has a proud history of commitment to sustainability and corporate social responsibility initiatives – EYES ON TOMORROW™ For more information, visit www.marchon.com and follow @marchoneyewear.

SCAD: The University for Creative Careers

SCAD is a private, nonprofit, accredited university, offering more than 100 graduate and undergraduate degree programs across locations in Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia; Lacoste, France; and online via SCADnow. SCAD enrolls more than 17,500 undergraduate and graduate students from more than 100 countries. The future-minded SCAD curriculum engages professional-level technology and myriad advanced learning resources, affording students opportunities for internships, professional certifications, and real-world assignments with corporate partners through SCADpro, the university's renowned research lab and prototype generator. SCAD has earned top rankings for degree programs in interior design, architecture, film, fashion, digital media, and more. Career success is woven into every fiber of the university, resulting in a superior alumni employment rate. A 2023 study found that 99% of SCAD graduates were employed, pursuing further education, or both within 10 months of graduation. SCAD provides students and alumni with ongoing career support through personal coaching, alumni programs, a professional presentation studio, and more. For more information, visit scad.edu.

TRANSLATIONS: https://marchon.box.com/s/8odfksfctdbexwsk347bih5mrg7gobt3

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Marchon Eyewear, Inc.

Ayanna Wade

[email protected]

[email protected]

Savannah College of Art and Design

Scottie Albertson

Senior Director of Public Relations

[email protected]

Jonathan Sage

Public Relations Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Marchon Eyewear