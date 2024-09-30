Marco Farfan Wins Second Annual FC Dallas "Hardest Worker Award" Presented by Bosch Power Tools

Designed to honor an exceptional player who exemplifies hard work, perseverence and grit, coaches selected Farfan once again to receive the award based on his relentless determination, engagement with the Dallas community and for bringing his A-game all season long. During a special halftime ceremony on the field at FC Dallas' home game on Saturday, Farfan received a comemmorative trophy from Bosch Power Tools, presented by Regional Sales Manager, Adam Dion.

"We at Bosch Power Tools love working with the Dallas community and enjoy taking a moment each year to shed light on the tenacity and hard work ethic exemplified by both FC Dallas players and the hard-working trades people who have helped build this city," said Bosch Power Tools Regional Sales Manager, Adam Dion. "Bosch Power Tools has long supported greater Dallas, and the people of this city share our values of hard work – both on-and-off the job – and community giving, making it especially rewarding to honor the contributions of Marco Farfan."

In the lead up to the trophy ceremony, FC Dallas released a four-part social video series highlighting Farfan and fellow nominated teammates Sebastian Lletget, Paul Arriola and Asier Illarramendi, for their exceptional commitment to the team and dedication to the game of soccer.

"This team is full of extraordinary players and there is never a doubt that every single one of them is always giving 110%, whether they're on the field or out in the community," said Farfan. "I think every one of my teammates embodied everything the 'Hard Worker Award' stands for this year, and that makes this win even more meaningful to me."

Outside of Toyota Stadium, Bosch Power Tools has actively supported workers in the Dallas community. In July, the company donated $5K worth of tools to help local students at Dallas College build on their in-classroom skills and experiences as they pursue careers in the skilled trades. In 2023, Bosch Power Tools was a proud partner of the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity team, supporting their mission to build over 20 local homes. A year since its inception, the "Hard Worker Award" is one of the company's newest engagements with the City of Dallas.

About FC Dallas

FC Dallas is owned by Hunt Sports LLC and is committed to creating championship moments on and off the pitch. Since being purchased from Major League Soccer in 2003, FC Dallas has developed the 145-acre Toyota Stadium and Soccer Center in Frisco, Texas where it plays its home matches. FC Dallas and its affiliates operate the MLS NEXT Academy, boys and girls youth programs as well as MLS NEXT Pro's North Texas SC. FC Dallas won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 1997 and 2016 while also winning the MLS Supporters' Shield in 2016.

