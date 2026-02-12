MarCom Award-Winning Podcast 'Edge of IT' Returns for Season 3 with 'Miracle on Ice' Captain Mike Eruzione

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Pellera Technologies, a leader in enterprise IT solutions, is pleased to announce that its podcast, Edge of IT, has been recognized with a MarCom Gold Award for Industry Focused Podcast. Timed with the 2026 Winter Olympics, the podcast returns for its Season 3 premiere with a special episode featuring Mike Eruzione, the legendary captain of the 1980 United States Olympic hockey team that secured the "Miracle on Ice" victory.

In its third season, Edge of IT continues its mission to help IT leaders navigate emerging industry changes. The new season showcases a lineup of industry thought leaders who take listeners behind the scenes to explore how shifts in topics such as AI, security, and enterprise IT impact leadership, culture, and the humans responsible for making these systems work.

In the premiere episode, Pellera CEO, Greg Berard, joins Eruzione to explore the principles of sports and business leadership, highlighting how the core fundamentals of success remain timeless and parallel across industries. Showcased in the newly released Netflix documentary "Miracle: The Boys of '80", Eruzione's story of overcoming impossible odds resonates more deeply than ever. The conversation dives into the mindset required to build a championship team, the power of belief, and how leaders can foster a culture that turns potential into victory.

"At Pellera, we believe technology is about people, and success is about momentum," said Greg Berard, CEO of Pellera Technologies. "Mike's journey demonstrates how strategy turns momentum into results. As we watch a new generation of athletes compete in the 2026 Winter Games, Mike offers powerful insights for business leaders focused on empowering their teams and building lasting cultures. We're thrilled to kick off a new season of Edge of IT with this inspiring conversation."

Listeners can tune in to the Season 3 premiere now on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube to discover how the spirit of the "Miracle on Ice" translates to today's technology and business landscape.

