Marcone Debuts New Corporate Website

ST. LOUIS, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North America's largest distributor of appliance repair, HVAC, plumbing, commercial kitchen and pool/spa parts and equipment announced the unveiling of an all-new corporate website that captures the company's transformation over the past several years and broadening of the industries and geographies it serves. The new site makes it easier for customers, partners and those exploring career opportunities to learn about Marcone's value-add solutions, technological innovation and seamless order placement.

"Customers count on us for certainty, speed and accuracy. The launch of the new Marcone.com helps us more effectively engage key stakeholders as the leading provider of value-add solutions, parts and equipment for professionals servicing residential and commercial customers," said Avichal Jain, Chief Executive Officer of Marcone. "From international shipping to industry-leading technology, Marcone is proud to be at the forefront of parts and equipment distribution in the U.S. We believe this website highlights Marcone as the industry leader it truly is."

Mr. Jain, added, "Over the past several years, Marcone has expanded its capabilities beyond its traditional appliance parts distribution business and today also serves the HVAC, plumbing and pool and spa sectors. We are excited to showcase the new website with a fresh perspective that better represents the company's full suite of offerings and demonstrates how Marcone adds value to all of its stakeholders."

Marcone currently carries more than 250,000 SKUs and supports more than 2 million SKUs, generates approximately $2 billion in annual sales and is supported by more than 2,000 employees across more than 200 locations. The company ships more than 60,000 packages daily and fulfills more than 10 million orders annually, with warehouse technology and automation yielding 99.5% order accuracy. Marcone also offers 93% next-day and 100% second-day delivery throughout the U.S. and serves five industries:

Appliance Parts, which works with leading OEMs to offer genuine parts to technicians across the U.S. and internationally.

which works with leading OEMs to offer genuine parts to technicians across the U.S. and internationally. HVAC , which works with leading OEMs and is an industry-recognized leader in service excellence.

, which works with leading OEMs and is an industry-recognized leader in service excellence. Plumbing, which designs and distributes a range of high-quality parts and accessories, including the wholly owned and well-regarded Wolverine Brass and Speakman brands.

which designs and distributes a range of high-quality parts and accessories, including the wholly owned and well-regarded Wolverine Brass and Speakman brands. Commercial Kitchen, which distributes parts for top brands and solutions, serving restaurants, cafeterias and others within the hospitality industry.

which distributes parts for top brands and solutions, serving restaurants, cafeterias and others within the hospitality industry. Pool and Spa, which distributes more than 100 brands within the pool and spa industry.

Visitors to Marcone.com will find more details about each of the segments on the easy-to-navigate website. Also available is information on partnership opportunities through national home warranty, the benefits for OEM partners to sell and integrate into Marcone's platform, ways Marcone can help technicians strengthen their franchise through the Marcone Servicers Association, and a deeper look into the technologies that set Marcone apart.

Marcone is the leading provider of premium solutions, parts and equipment for professionals serving customers on their appliance parts, HVAC, plumbing and commercial kitchen needs. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Marcone is a multi-billion-dollar enterprise operating out of 15 regional distribution centers and more than 125 fulfillment centers throughout North America. Offering unparalleled product breadth, know-how across our national footprint and ease of doing business via leading-edge technology, servicers prefer Marcone because we amplify what they do best: take great care of their clients with speed, reliability and accuracy. Learn more about Marcone at www.marcone.com .

