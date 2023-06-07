Marcone Group Becomes Primary Samsung Distributor

Partnership reflects parts for equipment beyond manufacturer's warranty

ST. LOUIS, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcone Group, the leading repair parts distributor across North America, announced today a strategic partnership with Samsung to be the primary distributor for parts on equipment beyond the manufacturer's warranty.

The announcement further deepens this long-standing relationship and reflects the value Samsung obtains from Marcone Group's vast distribution network and artificial intelligence technology, which provides a 99.5% ship-clean rate, next-day ground shipping to 93% of the U.S. and 100% two-day ground shipping nationwide. This is made possible by leveraging its 200 locations, including 14 distribution centers across multiple time zones, to fulfill customer orders with speed and accuracy.

Samsung's decision represents an important growth milestone for Marcone Group, which expects further growth of its $2 billion in annual sales as it continues to transform the residential appliance repair market. It's also good news for Marcone Group customers, particularly those in the home warranty sector, who have a specific focus on older appliances and HVAC systems. (Samsung memo to customers follows press release).

Samsung customers will have access to account management tools, a dedicated account manager and an exclusive toll-free hotline. Customers can view an online catalog and place orders at marcone.com, which was recently relaunched to offer visitors more details about distribution reach and insights into the technologies that set the company apart.

Since late 2021, Marcone Group has expanded from a home appliance parts company to include HVAC, plumbing, commercial kitchen and pool and spa segments. It now offers products from each of those verticals across an ever-growing set of locations that range from coast to coast and into Canada, making the company the largest distributor of OEM parts in North America.

"Marcone Group's expansion into new industries reflects a desire for better, technology-driven solutions that improve distribution efficiency and effectiveness," said Chief Executive Officer Avichal Jain. "Our infrastructure and expertise have flourished in filling that need. The future for Marcone Group is bright, indeed."

About Marcone Group

Marcone Group is an authorized distributor for major brands such as Whirlpool, Electrolux, General Electric, Maytag, Bosch, Samsung, L-G and many more. Through its vast distribution network, Marcone Group and its subsidiaries supply the largest inventory of original replacement parts in the country for household appliances, HVAC and plumbing systems and more. Marcone Group exports globally and operates a comprehensive training institute offering quality business and technical training. Headquartered in St. Louis, Marcone Group operates more than 200 facilities and serves approximately 43,000 technician customers. For more information, visit www.marcone.com.

Marcone to Serve as Primary Distributor of parts for units more than 3 years old

To Whom It May Concern:

Samsung has partnered with our long time Authorized Parts Distributor Marcone Supply to become the Primary Distributor for parts belonging to Samsung Consumer Electronics and Home Appliance Products that are beyond 3 years old from manufactured date.

To help enhance support to your business, Marcone will serve as the primary distributor of parts for units more than 3 years old. You can view Marcone's Samsung parts catalog online and easily place orders at Marcone.com.

Marcone has distribution centers in every time zone and any order placed before 5:00 PM is shipped the same day via ground. Marcone's record is 99.5% Ship-clean, meaning if an order was placed before 5:00 PM local time, the order was shipped out the same day.

With multiple warehouses in each time zone, creating redundancies and consistency, giving the customers the unparalleled next-day ground footprint along with 150+ branch locations.

Marcone covers 90%+ of the continental US population with 1 day ground Service.

 Toll-free hotline for Samsung servicers: 1-800-959-7147

 Dedicated Account Manager for personal assistance: Keith Schulz – [email protected]

 Useful online tools, resources and other features

 Extensive account management tools plus custom integration and reporting

Next steps:

1. Please contact Marcone to make sure your account status and credit limit has been updated

to anticipate higher volume.

2. Ask Marcone for any training your team may need on using Marcone's website.

3. Reach out to your RSM or GPCA if you need additional support.

Please note that over the upcoming weeks we will release more details and instructions for you along with an FAQ document. However you can always contact Marcone for further details.

Marcone is ready to help simplify your parts experience. If you do not already have a wholesale account with Marcone, please contact Marcone to complete a business application -- Marcone offers both terms and credit card accounts. Also, please be sure to email a copy of your most recent sales tax certificate to the following email in order to avoid sales tax to be added to your Marcone Invoices: [email protected].

Samsung is grateful for the efforts of our service network. Again, for any questions or one-on-one parts assistance, please contact:

Contact at GPCA

Parts operations team/562-212-8430

[email protected]

Thank you,

Samsung GPCA Team

