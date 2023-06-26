Marcone HVAC Earns Industry Recognition For Outstanding Service Excellence and Sales Growth

Marcone

26 Jun, 2023, 08:30 ET

ST. LOUIS, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcone, North America's largest distributor of appliance repair, HVAC, plumbing, commercial kitchen and pool and spa parts, today announced details about awards its HVAC companies earned from leading OEMs for 2022 performance.

The honors reflect Marcone's dedication to partnering with leading OEMs and dealers to ensure efficient distribution and effective customer service grounded in smart technology and a vast distribution footprint, which together have enabled rapid growth and market share gains.

The following Marcone companies were honored for excellence:

  • Munch's Supply was named Distributor of the Year by Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC. It was honored for exceptional performance in the categories of sales, market development and service levels with Mitsubishi Electric products. Based in Hillside, Ill., Munch's has 17 locations in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

  • Munch's Supply and O'Connor Company both received the 2022 Trane Pacesetter Award for sales, market share, growth and customer satisfaction. O'Connor has seven locations serving Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

  • Marks Supply earned the 2022 American Standard Pinnacle Award. The Pinnacle Award is performance-driven and distributors who receive it are considered the best in the industry. It is given based on meeting metrics in areas such as market share, sales, growth and customer satisfaction. Marks' nine locations provide equipment and parts to companies throughout Ontario.

  • Comfort Air Distributing and C&L Supply both were named 2022 Rheem Platinum Distributors for sales growth, superior customer service and partnership. Comfort Air has four locations in Colorado and Wyoming. There are seven C&L branches throughout Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

  • API of NH/Delta T was named the 2022 Northeast Distributor of the Year and 2022 National Partner of the Year by LG based on sales growth, technician training and product offerings. API operates out of eight locations in New Hampshire, Maine, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

"We emphasize the value of maintaining quality relationships with dealers by providing top-notch service, fast delivery and product availability," said Keith Kramer, President of Marcone HVAC. "These awards validate the laser-like focus our people have on helping our customers succeed."

Avichal Jain, Marcone's Chief Executive Officer, agreed. "Taking great care of our OEM partners and distributors is a foundational value at Marcone and what ultimately sets us apart from the rest," he said. "These awards strengthen our motivation to earn our clients' business every day."

About Marcone
Marcone is an authorized distributor for major brands such as Whirlpool, Electrolux, General Electric, Maytag, Bosch, Samsung, L-G and many more. Through its vast distribution network, Marcone and its subsidiaries supply the largest inventory of original replacement parts in the country for household appliances, HVAC and plumbing systems and more. Marcone exports globally and operates a comprehensive training institute offering quality business and technical training. Headquartered in St. Louis, Marcone operates 139 facilities and serves approximately 43,000 technician customers. For more information, visit www.marcone.com.

Media Contact:
Mary Jo Hann
Munch Supply LLC
Office: 815.207.6515
Cell: 847.833.5223
[email protected]

