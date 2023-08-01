Marcone Launches First Open AI-based Triage Solution for Field Service Companies

MarconeAI offers innovative troubleshooting for repair

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcone, a leading North American distributor of home and commercial kitchen appliance, HVAC, plumbing and pool and spa repair parts and equipment, unveiled today an innovative new diagnostic tool designed to utilize artificial intelligence for repairs.

MarconeAI provides repair technicians with solutions to even the most technical problems. Designed to help them make the right repair the first time, this new technology looks to improve customer satisfaction by introducing cutting-edge artificial intelligence into the appliance repair arena.

"Marcone is a technology company that sells repair parts," said Marcone Chief Executive Officer Avichal Jain. "What sets us apart is the way we are using technology to improve speed, accuracy and customer satisfaction in the repair industry. It's truly revolutionary."

Marcone AI uses Open AI and ChatGPT to direct technicians through a range of solutions related to their specific appliance and issue. It connects them to the most likely repair needed, along with the parts required to complete it. With Marcone's 93% next-day and 100% two-day shipping, technicians facing even the most complex problems can have their customers up and running in as little as 24 hours.

"We are pleased to offer this technology at no cost to our service community," Jain said. "It's our way of helping them make the quick, smart decisions that keep their businesses flourishing."

About Marcone

Marcone is the leading provider of premium solutions, parts and equipment for professionals serving customers on their appliance parts, HVAC, plumbing and commercial kitchen needs. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Marcone is a multi-billion-dollar enterprise operating out of 200 throughout North America. Offering unparalleled product breadth, know-how across our national footprint and ease of doing business via leading-edge technology, servicers prefer Marcone because we amplify what they do best: take great care of their clients with speed, reliability and accuracy. Learn more about Marcone at www.marcone.com.

