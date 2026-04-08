Marco's Pizza Accelerates West Coast Growth with 12-Unit Signed Agreement in California

Experienced Multi Brand, Multi Unit Operator Deepens Investment, Fueling Southern California Expansion

TOLEDO, Ohio, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marco's Pizza, one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands, announces a 12-unit franchise agreement with experienced multi-unit operator Baljit Gill, accelerating the brand's expansion across Southern California.

Gill began his career as an engineer, spending several years in the corporate world before pivoting to entrepreneurship. After gaining exposure to retail operations through his wife's leadership role with Circle K, he began franchising in 1998 with Subway. Over the next two decades, his family developed more than 30 units and today operates 21 Subway locations and one Auntie Anne's across Southern California.

"As a multi-unit operator, you look for a brand that combines structure with opportunity," said franchisee, Baljit Gill Post this

After years in the sandwich segment, Gill began exploring diversification opportunities during the pandemic, when pizza demand surged nationwide. He was drawn to Marco's Pizza for its collaborative culture, comprehensive franchisee support system, and developed operating model – one that provides structure while still allowing experienced operators to apply their own leadership and creativity.

What began as a four-unit agreement has since expanded with the additional 12-unit commitment, underscoring Gill's confidence in the brand's long-term potential. Today, three Marco's Pizza locations are open in Upland, Fontana, and Hesperia, with two additional stores in development in Yucaipa and Highland slated to open in early April. The remaining units are currently in site selection throughout Southern California.

"As a multi-unit operator, you look for a brand that combines structure with opportunity," said Gill. "Marco's offered a strong foundation, robust support, and a team that truly partners with franchisees. That balance allows us to be creative operators while working within a system designed for growth. We're proud of the momentum we've built so far and are excited to continue expanding across California, bringing Marco's to even more communities throughout the region."

Today, franchising remains a family affair. Gill's wife oversees the Subway portfolio, his daughter now leads the Marco's Pizza operations, and his son is beginning to step into the business. Gill provides strategic and back-office support, leveraging his engineering background to bring structure, creativity, and operational discipline to each concept.

"Baljit exemplifies the type of experienced, growth-minded operator we're proud to partner with," said Gerardo Flores, Chief Development Officer of Marco's Pizza. "His disciplined approach, family-led infrastructure, and deep understanding of multi-unit operations position him for strong growth in Southern California, and we're excited to support his continued expansion."

With continued demand for development in California, Marco's Pizza remains focused on attracting experienced multi-unit franchisees seeking a scalable platform and long-term growth potential. Marco's leadership prioritizes a development support system, including technology and tools to help identify territories for expansion, plus support in real estate, construction management, field operations, and information related to financing.

Prospects are taking note of the business opportunity, as Marco's Franchise Disclosure Document reports $1.3M AUV for the top 25% of franchised stores in 2024.*

For more information Marco's Pizza franchise opportunities, visit https://www.marcos.com/franchising/ or contact Brad Smith at [email protected] or 419-279-5795.

ABOUT MARCO'S PIZZA

Headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Marco's Pizza is one of the fastest-growing pizza brands in the United States. Marco's was founded in 1978 by Italian-born Pasquale ("Pat") Giammarco and thrives to deliver a high-quality pizza experience, known for its dough made from scratch and its three fresh signature cheeses. The company has grown from its roots as a beloved Ohio brand to operate over 1,200 stores in 35 states with locations in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and Mexico. Notably, Marco's was recognized as America's Favorite Restaurant in the Limited-Service Pizza category by Nation's Restaurant News using Technomic Ignite Consumer 2025 dataꝉꝉ. Other recent accolades include being recognized by QSR as one of the "16 Best Franchise Deals for 2025", ranking No. 50 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2026 "Franchise 500" ranking, earning a coveted spot as the only top 5 pizza chain to rank on Newsweek's 2025 "America's Best Customer Service" in pizza chains list, earning a spot on QSR's Top 50, and being featured on Nation's Restaurant News' prestigious "Top 500" ranking.

*Based on average sales volume of the top performing 25% (or 239 units) of Marco's Pizza Franchised Stores that were open during our 2024 fiscal year. Of the 955 Franchised Stores that were in operation for our entire 2024 fiscal year, 239 were included in the top 25% set and 40% obtained or surpassed the average sales volume. This information excludes (i) international locations (including Puerto Rico); (ii) Franchised Stores not open for the entire 52-week period in 2024; (iii) special venue and non-traditional franchised locations; and (iv) Franchised Stores that closed in 2024. See Item 19 of our 2025 Franchise Disclosure Document for additional information. Individual results may differ. There is no assurance that any franchisee will perform as well.

ꝉꝉAccording to Technomic's 2025 America's Favorite Restaurants data, Marco's Pizza secured the top spot in the Limited-Service Pizza category with a 54.6% composite top-box rating, indicating the share of recent guests who gave the brand the highest possible rating for each of the guest experience attributes. Data for America's Favorite Chains comes from Technomic Ignite Consumer, which collects information about how brands impact consumers and how consumers interact with those brands, via online surveys. See here for more information: www.technomic.com/ignite-consumer.

SOURCE Marco's Pizza